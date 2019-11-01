Race winning Rothmans Porsche 962C to feature at London Classic Car Show

The London Classic Car Show at Olympia London gets is set to take place 20-23 February and organisers have announced that the 1987 Richard-Lloyd-Racing Rothmans Porsche 962C will be featured at the show.

The famous white and blue liveried Group C racer (chassis number 106/B) won the Kyalami 500 and the Norisring ‘Money Race’

“We’re incredibly excited to start announcing some of the special celebrations that will take place at our 2020 event. Car Stories gives us the opportunity to discuss some of the world’s most iconic and fascinating classic cars with people that have shared incredible moments in history with them,” said Bas Bungish, London Classic Car Show Event Director.

“We’re honoured to welcome the Porsche 962C and will be announcing five more superstar cars with fascinating stories to tell in the run up to the show.”

Piloted by Jonathan Palmer and Mauri Baldi, and developed by British privateer Richard Lloyd, the car was the first privately owned Group C car to win when it took victory at the Norisring street circuit in the Liqui Moly colours. Following their victory Palmer also put the car on pole-position at Spa-Francorchamps and set a new lap record in the process, becoming the first driver to break the 200kph barrier.

For the final race of the 1987 season Lloyd entered the car into the Kyalami 500 race in South Africa and Le Mans winning driver Jochen Mass took the car to victory in front of 46,000 people.

Tickets for the event are already on sale and available from www.thelondonclassiccarshow.co.uk