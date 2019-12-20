Balfe Motorsport return to GT4 for 2020 title push

Balfe Motorsport has announced the first part of its two-car GT4 effort for the 2020 British GT Championship that welcomes back Pro-Am pairing of Graham Johnson and Michael O’Brien in a Mclaren 570S GT4. The car will be run in a striking livery which has been designed by Nick Moss.

Johnson took the overall GT4 crown in 2016 and is also a two-time Pro-Am champion. His partner O’Brien comes from the Mclaren stable of drivers and was unfortunate to miss out on the 2018 championship by 2 points.

Having had a strong run in 2019 with two Pro-Am victories and five podiums, the pair will be aiming to be running at the front of the field more and have less of the bad luck they experienced at some of the rounds.

“Michael and I unquestionably have unfinished business in British GT,” said Johnson. “Were it not for refuelling issues at both Silverstone and Donington or for a reliability issue at Brands, we would have won the Pro/Am title this year.

“I also promised Michael at the start of this year that I’d help him get that elusive first outright British GT4 win, but while we came close a couple of times in 2019, I still owe him!

Credit: Balfe Motorsport

“I plan to ensure that I come good on my promise at least once in 2020, plus I want to win another GT4 title. I’m confident that Michael and I will be fighting for the overall GT4 Championship in 2020.”

O’Brien is already looking forward to the new season, “I’m absolutely delighted to be continuing with Graham and Balfe Motorsport in 2020. Missing out by just two points in 2018 and then finishing second in Pro-Am this season means I definitely feel like there’s unfinished business.

“I’m more motivated than ever to go one better in 2020. Both myself and Graham are fully focused on all areas of driver improvement throughout the winter and together with the hard work of the team, I’ve got a good feeling that we’ll hit the ground running next season.”