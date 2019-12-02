BTCC set for a full 30-car grid in 2020

There will be a total of thirty entries in the 2020 British Touring Car Championship series following the passing of the entry approval deadline and the confirmation by series organiser TOCA.

All thirty TOCA BTCC Licences (TBL) have now been confirmed and spread between fourteen teams.

There are a further two licences that TOCA have retained as it keeps with its plan of maintaining the size of the BTCC grid.

Teams will announce their cars, drivers, and sponsors over the next few months before TOCA release their full confirmed entry list in March.

Matt Neal and Dan Cammish will return once again with the Halfords Yuasa Racing team in their Honda Civic Type R (FK8).

Aiden Moffat and Ashley Sutton line up for Laser Tools Racing as they team up with BMR Racing, the pair will be driving the Infiniti Q50 GT that returned to the series in the second half of the 2019 season.

Mike Bushell will make his full return to the series alongside Jack Goff in the Team HARD Volkswagen CC’s.

Excelr8 Motorsport brings the Hyundai brand to the series with the i30 Fastback N Performance and BTC Racing will once again return with the Honda Civic Type R (FK8)’s, but for 2020 will field a third car.