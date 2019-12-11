MINI Challenge switches to Goodyear tyres ahead of TOCA debut

The MINI Challenge will make the switch from Dunlop to Goodyear tyres for the 2020 season as it aligns itself with the British Touring Car Championship tyre supplier.

The series previously used the sister brand Dunlop on their 265bhp JCW field, but as Goodyear returns to the international stage in top-flight series the brand is also looking to strengthen its ties in national series.

There will be a variation of Goodyear’s new Eagle F1 SuperSport slick tyre range for competitors to choose from, giving them a taste of what to expect in the future if they graduate from the series in to BTCC.

“It’s great to be following in the wheel tracks of the British Touring Car Championship by being the only other British championship to run on Goodyear tyres during 2020,” said MINI Challenge Promoter Antony Williams.

“At the MINI Challenge we’re proud to be considered as the perfect feeder series to touring cars, and having similar, ultra-high-performance tyres will only strengthen that link. The 2020 season is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in the history of the MINI Challenge.”

Goodyear Tyres Manager Mickey Butler added, “The MINI Challenge has grown in both scale and prestige over the last decade to be the definitive stepping-stone to the BTCC. We are proud to continue working with the championship as part of the Goodyear comeback to top-level motorsport.”