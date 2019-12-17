Tanner Gray to run full time in NASCAR Trucks with DGR-Crosley

Drag racer turned stock car driver Tanner Gray will run full time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series.

Gray, the 2018 NHRA Pro Stock champion, earned one win, and ended third in the NASCAR K&N Pro East Series this year, and has also earned high praise from team owner David Gilliland as he continues to rack up experience in his switch from drag racing to stock car racing.

“Tanner has done a great job in his transition to stock car racing,” said team co-owner David Gilliland. “I was really impressed with how well he picked up the feel of the car and was able to provide very detailed feedback.

“It’s a big step up to the Truck Series, but there’s not a doubt in my mind that he’s ready for it. I’m confident that the team we are assembling at DGR-Crosley is going to be one that is a factor every weekend and will compete for wins. I’m really looking forward to it.”

“I’m really looking forward to next year,” said Gray. “Obviously running full-time in the Truck Series is going to be tough with how competitive the series is. It’s going to be challenging racing with these guys week in and week out, but I have a lot of great people around me.

“The experience in the DGR-Crosley guys will help me adapt and learn quickly. It’s also exciting that Ford is coming on board and giving us assets that will further advance our performance each week.”

In addition to running the full 2020 Truck Series season, Gray will also compete in select ARCA Menards Series races in order to gain more experience.