Valluga Racing commits to two-car entry in Porsche Sprint Challenge GB

Following their debut in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB series this season, Valluga Racing have announced a two-car entry into the new Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for Carl Cavers and Ian Humphris.

In their first year of Carrera Cup GB the team secured multiple podiums in both Pro-Am and Am classes.

The new Sprint Challenge GB will feature Porsche’s 425hp 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport cars, racing alongside the BTCC and British GT Championship in 2020.

Both drivers raced with Valluga Racing during the 2019 team with Cavers taking part in the Club Enduro Championship in a Lotus Elise and the Ferrari Formula Classic series.

“Joining Valluga Racing to enter the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB was an easy decision for me,” said Cavers. “The team have supported me well in my racing to date and their knowledge of Porsche motorsport meant they were the natural choice.

“The Cayman offers a great stepping stone for me. The car is great to drive and the opportunity to join a new series with a manufacturer like Porsche was an irresistible one. I’m also pleased to be driving alongside Ian Humphris and I look forward to learning more on my journey in motorsport.”

Humphris tasted victory with the team in the Britcar Endurance Championship in their Porsche GT3 at Oulton Park.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into this season,” commented Humphris. “Porsche build a fantastic racing car and I can’t wait to hustle it in what promises to be some close racing. My aim is to win the Am class, but I certainly won’t be the only one saying that!

“I’m happy to be competing with Valluga Racing. Their great racing pedigree and technical depth mean they know how to properly set-up a race car, and I have no doubt their preparation and detail will provide me with the best car on the grid.”

Team Principal Benji Hetherington is happy to be joining the new series which helps to make up part of the Porsche Pyramid in Great Britain.

“I’m very pleased to announce Valluga Racing’s entry into the Porsche Sprint Challenge GB. The championship is a great addition to the UK motorsport scene and Porsche have produced a fantastic, user-friendly race car in the 718 Cayman GT4,” said Hetherington.

The series marks part of a big programme for the team in 2020 as they will also return to Carrera Cup GB.

“With a fantastic 2020 calendar incorporating the biggest race platforms in the UK, plus the top level technical support and hospitality that Porsche provide, it was a no brainer for us to put this programme together alongside our Carrera Cup GB commitments.

“I’m very pleased to have Carl and Ian signed up. We’ve enjoyed working with them previously and they’re both quick racers. It’s great that they’ve committed so early, as it allows us to prepare properly with a good testing programme over the winter and have the best opportunity to enjoy a successful season.”

Porsche Sprint Challenge GB Championship Coordinator Ian Fletcher added “Valluga joined Porsche Carrera Cup GB for 2019 and showed how quickly they could adapt to a competitive one-make championship.

“We’re delighted that following this experience, they will be developing their involvement with Porsche in 2020 by joining Porsche Sprint Challenge GB for its inaugural season.

“In the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport we have a car ideally suited to those drivers progressing from trackdays and club motorsport, which fits perfectly with Valluga’s portfolio.”