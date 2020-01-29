NASCAR Gander Trucks

Angela Ruch joins Reaume Brothers for full Truck season

by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Angela Ruch‘s first full-time campaign in a NASCAR national series is set. On Wednesday, Reaume Brothers Racing announced she will run the full 2020 Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season for the team in the #00. Niece Motorsports, who fielded a truck for her on a limited basis in 2019, will provide technical support for the team.

The team announced the plans on Reddit’s /r/NASCAR subreddit. Earlier in the day, a NASCAR.com article reported on the news.

The niece of 1990 Daytona 500 winner and StarCom Racing general manager Derrike Cope, Ruch ran ten Truck races in 2019 with Niece Motorsports. In her first Truck events since 2010, she led two laps in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway en route to an eighth-place run. It was her lone top ten of the season.

Between 2010 and 2019, she also made fourteen starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including three in 2018. Her best finish is twenty-fifth at New Hampshire Motor Speedway in 2011 with TriStar Motorsports.

Well Reddit, since you *almost* beat us to the punch.. We are proud to announce Angela Ruch will be running the #00 with us for the entire 2020 season! You heard it here first 🤘 #RuchLife from NASCAR

In addition to the full-time campaign, Ruch will star in a Facebook Watch video documentary series. Titled The Ruch Life, it will be produced by Jason Sciavicco‘s Blue Eyes Entertainment. Sciavicco, who has enjoyed television success working on football series like MTV’s Two-a-Days, formerly owned SR² Motorsports. From 2012 to 2014, SR² fielded cars in the now-Xfinity Series for various drivers including Ruch and her twin sister Amber.

Owned by Josh Reaume, RBR began Truck racing in 2018. In 2019, the team fielded the #33 full-time for a litany of drivers, along with the part-time #32 and #34. The #33 finished twenty-first in owners’ points, followed by the #34 in twenty-fourth. Dirt racer Mike Marlar scored the team’s top-five finish with a fourth at Eldora Speedway, while Reaume recorded RBR’s first top ten earlier in the year at Daytona with a sixth.

In a Reddit comment, the team revealed the #00 and #33 will run the full 2020 schedule with a part-time #34; Cope used #00 during his driving career, while StarCom’s flagship car is also of the same number. NASCAR Pinty’s Series veteran Jason White will pilot the #33 at Daytona; his three career Truck starts in 2018 and 2019 have come with RBR.

Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

