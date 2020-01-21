Barwell Motorsport to go for 3 in the 2020 GT World Challenge

UK Based Barwell Motorsport will be returning to the GT World Challenge Europe with 2 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVOs in the Endurance Cup. The 2018 and ‘19 Am Cup Drivers and Teams Endurance Champions will field an AM car with Leo Machitski, Adrian Amstutz and Richard Heistand lined up to drive.

Adrian and Leo are fellow AM Cup Drivers champions and multiple season Barwell drivers. Adrian has gone back on his decision to leave the series at the end of last season to contest the Endurance cup once again in 2020 although he will not be racing the Spa 24 hours due to feeling he has nothing left to prove after a win in 2018 and second last season. This means that Richard Abra will return for another one off appearance with Barwell in Adrian’s absence.

“It’s great to welcome Richard Heistand into our driver line-up, plus to get back my great friend and long-time team-mate, Mr Amstutz, for four of the races is fantastic!” said Leo Machitski.

“Once again with our Lambo Huracan Evo, Barwell team, and drivers across the season, we have a great package. I feel fitter and stronger than ever and can’t wait to get started on our quest to defend our title.”

For Richard Heistand, this won’t be his first appearance in the series. Last season he appeared at the Spa 24 Hours with Strakka Racing and managed to score a ProAm class podium in the Mercedes. The rest of 2019 consisted of a season in the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship in the GTD class. There he was part of the AIM Vasser Sullivan Racing squad where he and teammate Jack Hawksworth claimed a podium and 2 victories as well as the Bob Akin award.

Richard Heistand added:“To be asked to join a championship winning team alongside a championship winning driver pairing is something I am really proud of and I’m grateful to Leo, Adrian and the team for giving me this opportunity. Whilst this is my first year driving the Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo, I am competing in the 2020 NAEC races in IMSA in the Lambo, beginning with Daytona so I’ll be up to speed and ready to go for Monza, in pursuit of the hat-trick!”

“Last season I took the decision to step back from competing in the 24 hours of Spa and therefore the series,“said Adrian Amstutz.

“Before the celebrations had even ended over our second Am title, Leo asked me if I would come back and do the other four GT World Challenge Europe endurance races with him in 2020, and I didn’t take much persuading! I love the racing in this series and can’t wait to get back behind the wheel and try and help both Leo and Barwell secure a third successive title.”

Commercial partners; Vimetco Extrusions, Vi Holding and Amstutz Produkte, will also be along for the campaign.