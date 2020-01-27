Breen gets Hyundai Motorsport call up for Rally Sweden

Hyundai Motorsport World Rally Team has confirmed their driver line-up for the second round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship which takes place in the snowy landscape of Värmland in Sweden and across the border of the neighbour country of Norway on 13-16 February.

The team will field three cars on this event with Rallye Monte-Carlo winner Thierry Neuville leading the trio of Hyundai i20 Coupe WRC’s.

Last years World Rally Champion Ott Tänak who was involved in a spectacular crash in Monte-Carlo will be back in Rally Sweden and hope to defend his 2019 victory in the brand new car.

Credit: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

The team announced previously that Sébastien Loeb will be driving the third car in Sweden, but it has now been confirmed that Irishman Craig Breen and co-driver Paul Nagle in number #42 Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC.

“We have taken the decision to add Craig Breen to our line-up for Rally Sweden alongside Thierry and Ott in a bid to field the most competitive package possible for the event with the best available options for road position,” Andrea Adamo, Team Principal commented.

“We opted to bring in Craig based on his performance in Sweden in 2018 when he finished in second place, and the potential he showed in our i20 Coupe WRC last season.”

The team has been forced to postpone its planned pre-event test in Sweden, due to take place this week, because of a lack of snow and ice currently in the region, but will take part in a test a week later if the weather permits.