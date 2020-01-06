Chase Briscoe returning to Stewart-Haas for 2020 Xfinity season

Chase Briscoe is back with Stewart-Haas Racing for the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series season. On Monday, the team announced the reigning Rookie of the Year would return to the organisation.

“This is the first time I’ll be able to run back-to-back, full seasons with the same team, and I couldn’t be happier to do it with Stewart-Haas Racing,” Briscoe stated. “Their faith in me means a lot, and I want to reward them and Ford with more wins and a run for the championship.”

After finishing sixth in the NASCAR Truck Series championship in 2017, Briscoe moved to the Xfinity Series on a part-time basis with SHR and Roush Fenway Racing in 2018. He eventually remained with the former for the full 2019 season, during which he scored a win at Iowa Speedway and twenty-six top-ten finishes en route to a fifth-place points run. In fifty career Xfinity starts, he has two wins and thirty top tens.

A Ford Performance development driver, he won Truck Series Most Popular Driver Award and Rookie of the Year honours in 2017 with Brad Keselowski Racing, making him two-for-two in NASCAR national series rookie titles. He has two victories in the Trucks, including a win in the dirt at Eldora Speedway in 2018.

There was some uncertainty surrounding Briscoe’s future with SHR as time ticked on his contracts with Ford and the team, but Monday’s announcement puts that concern to rest. As part of his Ford development duties, the dirt track racer will also dabble in sports cars in 2020 as he joins Multimatic Motorsports for the Michelin Pilot Challenge season opener at Daytona International Speedway in late January, sharing the car with Ford newcomer Hailie Deegan.

“We’re very proud to have Chase back with Stewart-Haas Racing,” SHR co-owner Tony Stewart added. “Chase is an Indiana kid with a dirt-track background who has shown he can race on asphalt as well as he can on dirt. We think very highly of him and look forward to a strong season in 2020.”