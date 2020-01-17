NASCAR Cup Series

Erik Jones tests Next Gen car at Homestead

by Justin Nguyen
written by Justin Nguyen
Credit: Tyler Strong / NASCAR Digital Media

Erik Jones is the next driver to get a shot in the NASCAR Cup SeriesNext Gen car. On Wednesday and Thursday, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver tested the future Cup vehicle at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

The car, scheduled for début in 2021, was first tested by Austin Dillon at Richmond Raceway in October. It was then cycled into the Ford camp with Joey Logano testing at Phoenix Raceway in December. Unlike those two tests, Jones’ Homestead session was open for fans and media to attend (the former being allowed if they purchased tickets to the track’s Dixie Vodka 400).

It is also the first Next Gen run on a 1.5-mile track, as Richmond is a short track and Phoenix is one mile long. By conducting tests on various track layouts, it allows NASCAR to figure out setups for the car across each type of race course. Road courses and superspeedways are the remaining track types that have yet to see NextGen action.

All three tests have featured a generic-body Next Gen car as manufacturers continue to work on their unique designs. Jones’ car featured various differences from those at previous tests, including a larger spoiler. The cockpit also contained a sequential transmission rather than the traditional H-shaped pattern. In videos of the test, one might also notice the gearbox contains at least five speeds instead of the usual four.

“I feel like we’ve made a lot of progress, it’s been good,” Jones said in a Twitter video breaking down the car’s interior:

In response to criticism of the car’s sound on Twitter, he quipped, “Sounds like [D]ays of Thunder to me”.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Justin Nguyen

American and lifelong motorsports fan who covers NASCAR and the Stadium Super Trucks. Follow him on Twitter at @ZappaOMatic

Related articles

Joey Logano tests NASCAR Next Gen car at Phoenix

Matt Crafton pushes through winless season, wins 2019 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck...

Drew Herring to make Cup debut at Homestead with Gaunt

Austin Dillon tests NASCAR NextGen car at Richmond

NASCAR to conduct first NextGen car tests at Richmond

Erik Jones disqualified following Richmond, enters must-win situation

2019 NASCAR Cup playoff grid set

Erik Jones signs extension, remaining with Gibbs in 2020

Erik Jones wins Southern 500 in 100th Cup start

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More