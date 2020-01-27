Foster and Berry join Optimum Motorsport for British GT

Optimum Motorsport who claimed the GT3 honours in 2018 and recently the Silver Cup last year, will now return to the Money British GT Championship with Nick Foster and Martin Berry in a McLaren 720S GT3.

Optimum Motorsport has a long history in the British series with claiming multiple titles in the GT3 and GT4 classes.

The team is the latest member in the McLaren Customer Racing programme to welcome the all-new Australian line-up in the team of Foster and Berry in the number #68 McLaren 720S GT3 which will be entered in the Pro-AM class.

“It’s very much an Aussie feel to the team in the championship this year with Nick and Martin joining us. It’s great to have put together this programme with McLaren Customer Racing and BAM Motorsport Promotions to compete with the 720S GT3. Shaun Goff, Team Principal said.

The McLaren 720S GT3 has been proven to be a championship contender last year, winning the final race of the season at Donington Park and finishing just five points adrift of the eventual title winner.

Credit: Optimum Racing

This provides Optimum Motorsport with plenty of encouragement as the season gets underway at Oulton Park 11-13 April.

“There will be a learning curve for us as a team with the new GT3 on the British circuits and for the drivers too as they race in the UK for the first time. We have proven we can win at this level many times and we know the car is a race winner, so we’re really looking forward to getting the test programme underway and then starting the season at Oulton Park.” Goff added.

Foster who has recently been racing in the Asian Le Mans Series and Intercontinental GT Challenge claimed two back-to-back podiums from recent outings and is very familiar with GT racing as he prepares for his third Bathurst 1000 start later this month.

He has also claimed the championship in Porsche Carrera Cup Australia and became the runner-up in the 2018 Blancpain GT Series in Asia.

“I’m very excited to be joining Optimum Motorsport and to be racing the McLaren 720S in the British GT Championship with my good mate Martin Berry. Foster said.

“It’s a very strong championship, so I’m expecting an exciting year ahead. Optimum has a great track record in this championship, and I’ve worked with the guys once already in testing, so I know it will be good. McLaren has great pedigree on a global stage, so there is a lot to look forward to.

Credit: Optimum Racing

“Martin had a steep learning curve last year in GT3, but we’ve done a couple of events now together and he has made tremendous progress.

“There’s a lot for us both to learn in a new team and a new championship. There’s the ‘old school’ tracks – something I’m very used to in Australia – with limited run-off, big kerbs and plenty of undulation. I’m looking forward to cracking on!” Foster added.

Berry has less experience but he has already shown impressive form during his three seasons of GT racing. He started his career in 2017 in the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific where he took ten wins out of thirteen starts that season.

Last year he continued racing in the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup where he secured his first podium at Paul Ricard.

“I am hugely excited to be competing in British GT for the first time, a championship with such a deep history and across some incredibly iconic tracks. Berry said.

“I am fortunate to be partnering up with the very talented and fellow Aussie Nick Foster, together with the support of the fantastic team at Optimum Motorsport as we take on the championship in the very capable McLaren 720S GT3.”