Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Lorcan Hanafin joins JTR for 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season

by Vince Pettit
Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

17-year-old Lorcan Hanafin will join the Porsche Carrera Cup GB grid for 2020 with JTR, joining Jamie Orton and Adam Knight in a three-car entry.

The Leeds-based driver raced in the Junior Clio Cup in 2017 before moving in to Ginetta Junior Championship for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. During his two seasons, he took two victories, including a win at Brands Hatch in the last race of the season, leading him to fourth place in the 2019 championship.

Hanafin was selected as one of four drivers to take part in the Porsche GB 2020 / 2021 Junior shootout at the end of the year. Going up against Luke Browning, Louis Foster and eventual winner Harry King, Hanafin performed strongly during the tests.

Team owner Nick Tandy has been keeping his eye on Hanafin’s progression after seeing him racing Clio’s in 2017 and is keen to get started on his development, hopefully emulating the rise of Dan harper who won the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship with JTR.

“We have known Lorcan at JTR from a young age and I first saw him on the track back in 2017 at the wheel of Junior Clio Cup,” said Tandy.

“I’ve personally followed his last 2 years racing and helped along the way in his very successful Ginetta racing.

He’ll be an asset to the team and we hope to be able to help and guide him into becoming the next top Porsche driver, to graduate from Junior racing, following in the footsteps of Dan Harper.

