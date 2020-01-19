Mike Harmon Racing opens second car for 2020 Xfinity Series

Mike Harmon Racing is expanding operations for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series season. On Sunday, the team announced it will field the #47 Chevrolet Camaro for a to-be-announced driver in addition to the usual #74.

“Mike Harmon Racing proudly introduces the newly added #47 along with the #74, to the MHR NASCAR Xfinity Series Chevy Camaro Team[,]” the team posted on social media. “All of us at MHR are ready to get the season started! We thank you all for the support! Here’s to a brand new NXS season!!”

A longtime veteran in NASCAR’s second tier, Harmon shared the #74 with various drivers in 2019, including Dan Corcoran, Bayley Currey, Nicolas Hammann, Tyler Matthews, Camden Murphy, Joe Nemechek, Aaron Quine, and Kyle Weatherman. Although Harmon ran the bulk of the Xfinity schedule at eighteen of thirty-three races, road course ringer Hammann scored the team’s best finish of fifteenth at Road America. The car finished thirty-fourth in the owner’s standings.

During the year, MHR also partnered with Rick Ware Racing to run the #17. Currey, Murphy, Nemechek, and Weatherman split time in the car with Josh Bilicki, Mark Meunier, and Robby Lyons. The #17 finished forty-fourth in the owner’s points with twenty-five total starts.

Unlike the #17, the #47 will be entirely operated by MHR. Drivers for the #47 and #74 have not been announced, but Harmon will likely continue his owner/driver role.