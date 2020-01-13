FIA World Rally Championship

Ott Tänak – I am convinced we can compete for the titles this year

by Pontus Lindroos
Ott Tänak
Credit: Hyundai Motorsport

2019 drivers’ champion Ott Tänak is the new face in the Hyundai Motorsport team having won the championship last year in the Toyota Yaris WRC for Toyota Gazoo Racing. Now he and his co-driver Martin Järveoja are aiming to defend the drivers’ title and teams’ title now in 2020.

Tänak has emerged as one of rallying’s superstar talents, back in 2009 he made his debut in WRC at Rally de Portugal. He started his full-season campaign in 2012 driving for M-Sport where he took his maiden podium finish in Sardinia, followed by some years without a seat and returned back in 2015 with M-Sport. He took his first WRC victory in Sardinia in 2017 and same year one in Germany.

He received a warm welcome by the new team and in the testings for Rallye Monte Carlo where he will debut in the Hyundai i20 Coupé WRC, he was impressed with the cars’ positive performance and he is convinced that he got the right machine to take home the drivers’ title this year again.

“I have had some time to settle into my new home at Hyundai Motorsport, and I have certainly received a warm welcome,” said Tänak.

It’s never easy to get up to speed when you change team, but I feel we are heading in a good direction. The team has already demonstrated its capability of performing at the front of WRC by winning the manufacturers’ title.

My first impressions of the car have been very positive, and I am convinced, together, we can compete for the titles this year.” Tänak added.

Pontus Lindroos

RallyX Nordic, RallyX on Ice & Projekt E writer. As I grew up in the paddocks when I was a kid I have always been highly passionate in rallycross. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on TheCheckeredFlag is always a pleasure for me.

