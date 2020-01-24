Poloński to push for ERC2 and Abarth Rally Cup titles in 2020

Dariusz Poloński from Poland chase down two titles this season in the FIA European Rally Championship driving in an Abarth 124 Rally car.

Poloński is looking to secure the ERC2 class title as well as the Abarth Rally Cup title. Which carries a hugely impressive 210,000€ prize, of which 30,000€ is up for grabs on each round of the Abarth Rally Cup and 30,000€ handed to the end-of-season title winner.

The Pole will take part in his second season in the cup, with support provided by the organisers that made his choice to continue even more clear cut. He finished as runner-up last year to Andrea Nucita in this one-make class.

Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

Poloński, who will be joined by co-driver Pole Łukasz Sitek, is planning a handful of test sessions in early spring, while an outing on the Polish Rally Championship season-opening Rajd Świdnicki, which takes place from 17-19 April.

“First of all, I really enjoy to drive this car, it is fast and demanding,” Poloński said.

“But the main difference with the Abarth Rally Cup is the great support. There is the technical support from the engineers and a full truck of spare parts and also a hospitality truck.”

“We had some issues during last season but definitely the most positive thing was the progress we got from the feeling of the car,” Poloński added.