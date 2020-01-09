Rådström signs with Orsák Motorsport for ERC3

Dennis Rådström a regular in the three last-years of the FIA World Junior Rally Championship, has signed a contract with the leading Czech team Orsák Motorsport to hunt down the ERC3 Junior title with co-driver Johan Johansson.

The Torsby-based 25-years-old talent will drive all the six-events in ERC3 Junior which takes place at six-first events of the FIA European Championship calendar with three asphalt and three gravel events in his first ERC season.

“After three years in the Junior World Rally Championship I have been looking to progress my career in four-wheel drive. But that’s a lot of money and the ERC is great for my development because I will be working in a team environment with everyone around you, the engineers, wanting only you to win. The ERC is also a great championship with great events and great competition. It was quite an easy choice.” commented Rådström.

“Yeah, but there are a lot of stars in the world championship at the moment who have been through the ERC in their careers. This is an opportunity to get more experience and join them in the future.” Rådström added.

“I did Rally Poland in the world championship in 2017 and finished second in my class. Last year I went to Barum Czech Rally Zlín as a spectator and that’s where I saw the Orsák team and the professional way they operate. Of course, I’m lacking experience of most of the ERC rallies although I do have good experience on asphalt and gravel. I will just need to be good on the recces!”

“The only goal is to win the championship and have some fun as a bonus. We have a lot of experience in the Fiesta already, we have a good team and knowledge on every surface. We will give it our all.” Rådström added.

Dennis Rådström will drive a Pirelli-equipped Ford Fiesta R2T provided by Orsák Motorsport, similar to what he used in JWRC. His first start will be at Azores Rally 26-28 March.