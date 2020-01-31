Spencer Boyd returns to Young’s for full Truck season

Three months after winning his maiden NASCAR race, Spencer Boyd will build upon that with a full NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series campaign. On Friday, Boyd announced he will run the entire 2020 Truck schedule, returning to Young’s Motorsports and the #20 Chevrolet Silverado.

“We have so much more to do together,” Boyd stated. “It’s a family team that has done amazing things since coming into the sport in 2012; I’m honored to still be a part of this family. Last season marked a huge first for me as a driver and Young’s as an organization with our win at Talladega so we want to build on that.

“Tyler (Young) and I spent a lot of time in the offseason working on how we can get better as a team and now it’s time to put those ideas together on and off the track.”

Boyd’s 2019 season was plagued by injury and sponsorship concerns that forced him to decommit from a previously-planned full schedule. Regardless, he enjoyed great success at the superspeedways as he finished fourth in the season opener at Daytona International Speedway, followed by winning his and Young’s first race at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall. He ran eighteen of twenty-races in 2019 and finished seventeenth in points.

“I’m motivated by the recent announcement of our playoffs expanding to ten drivers,” Boyd added. “We grew so much last year so there is a new set of goals this year. Plain and simple, I’m eager to get the season started and I’m not going to lie, I like that I won’t have those yellow stripes on the rear bumper for the first time in my career.”

2019 also saw Boyd’s Cup Series début. Running three races for Rick Ware Racing, he recorded a best finish of thirty-fourth at Richmond Raceway. The previous season, he finished twenty-sixth in his lone NASCAR Xfinity Series full-time campaign.

“What can I say about Spencer Boyd? I’m reminded every day what he means to our team because I walk by that confetti covered truck and get motivated to further develop our program,” team owner Young said. “We have much more to accomplish together.”

Boyd will partner newcomer Tate Fogleman in 2020. Fogleman, a super late model racer, joined the team on Monday and will drive the #02. The team also fielded a third truck, the #12 for Gus Dean, in 2019 but its 2020 plans are unknown.