Tate Fogleman joins Young’s for full Truck slate

Tate Fogleman will run the full 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series season. On Monday, Young’s Motorsports announced the late model racer has joined the team for the full schedule, driving the #02 Chevrolet Silverado.

The son of former Busch Series (now Xfinity Series) driver Jay Fogleman, the North Carolinian ran three Truck races for Young’s in 2018. He finished twenty-seventh after being involved in a crash in his début at Gateway, followed by twenty-eighth at Kentucky Speedway and fifteenth at Michigan International Speedway. His last attempt came at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, where he failed to qualify.

“Our organization is thrilled to get Tate back into one of our trucks,” team principal Tyler Young stated in a team release. “2019 was a huge year for us and we are excited to have such an accomplished young racer behind the wheel of the 02 truck this season.”

Since 2016, Fogleman has raced in the CARS Super Late Model Tour. His lone series win came at Hickory Motor Speedway in 2017, though he has top-ten finishes in sixteen of twenty-nine total races. In 2019, he recorded three top fives, including a best run of third at South Boston Speedway from the pole as he finished fourth in points.

When he was fifteen, he won the Pro All-Star Series (PASS) South Super Late Model championship, the youngest driver to accomplish the feat.

“I am looking forward to getting back to work with the Young’s Motorsports guys,” Fogleman said. “I think we will be able to accomplish a lot this year. Chad (Kendrick), my crew chief, knows how driven I am to race and we are ready to tackle this season head-on.”

In 2019, Young’s fielded the #02, #12, and #20 trucks for a variety of drivers, though rookie Gus Dean ran the full schedule in the #12 and Tyler Dippel contested much of the year in the #02 outside of a brief suspension. Spencer Boyd, who ran eighteen races in the #20, won the team’s first race at Talladega Superspeedway in the fall. Dean and Dippel respectively finished fifteenth and thirteenth in points.

With Fogleman replacing Dippel in the #02 and Dean’s plans yet to be revealed, their 2020 Truck futures are uncertain at the moment. In the meantime, Dippel will run dirt tracks, while Dean participated in ARCA Menards Series testing at Daytona International Speedway in early January.