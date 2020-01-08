Tincknell and Westbrook join Aston Martin for 24 Hours of Le Mans

Aston Martin Racing have confirmed their full line-up ahead of the highly anticipated 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans. The announcement sees the signing of two British racers and ex-Ford GT competitors: Harry Tincknell and Richard Westbrook.

Since Ford Chip Ganassi Team UK left the FIA World Endurance Championship at the end of last season, it has been unclear what the racing team were planning on doing with their six works WEC drivers. Initially, the six were told to keep their calendars clear for 2020, hinting at a Le Mans Hypercar (LMH) entry, but with Tincknell departing to Aston Martin it may be the case that Ford show no plans of returning to the global endurance championship.

Tincknell will join the full season duo of Alex Lynn and Maxime Martin, whilst Westbrook climbs on board with the Dane Train, and current championship leaders, of Marco Sorensen and Nicki Thiim.

The third drivers who usually join the pro cars, Darren Turner and Jonny Adam, are full season Am drivers for the 2019/20 season and will stay with the #98 Aston Martin Racing and #90 TF Sport respectively.

Credit: Aston Martin Racing

“I think for anyone, racing for Aston Martin is something you can be extremely proud of but being British makes it that little bit more special,” said Westbrook. “I’m excited to be working with Nicki again, we raced together in the Nürburgring 24 Hours in 2014, and I found that we were quite similar in the way we worked and what we wanted from the car.

“I’ve never driven alongside Marco, but I have raced against him and I’ve only ever heard and seen good things.

“I know I am going to fit right in, and that is really important at a race like Le Mans.”

“I’m really looking forward to it,” added Tincknell. “Joining Alex and Max is going to be great.

“Growing up, Aston Martin was one of the cars you would always dream about. Now I’m racing for this brand that I have been watching since I was a kid. There is a massive heritage and to be a small part of that, I have to pinch myself a little bit that it’s coming true.”