Toyota GAZOO Racing Launch 2020 WRC Campaign

Toyota GAZOO Racing have officially unveiled it’s 2020 Yaris WRC and its three new drivers’ – Sebastien Ogier, Elfyn Evans and Kalle Rovanperä.

Revealed in their native Japan for the first time, the new car was shown officially to media and the public which is set to feature an upgraded engine as well as a reduction in weight as the team look to defend its Drivers’ crown won by the now departed Ott Tänak in 2019 and win back the Manufacturers’ title from Hyundai.

Team Principal Tommi Mäkinen said on the unveiling: “It is great to be in Japan to launch our season with our new drivers. We are really looking forward to the WRC returning to Japan this year, so it is nice to start the season here together with lots of Japanese car fans.

“On the outside, our car looks similar to before, and we are mostly keeping the same package that was strong in many different conditions last year.”

“But we are always working to make some small improvements to make it even better, and we will go into this season with a lighter and more powerful car. I am confident that our talented new drivers will quickly feel comfortable and that we can aim high again this season.”

Toyota have a brand-new driver lineup for 2020. Photo Credit: Toyota GAZOO Racing

Toyota has seen a complete revamp to its driver line up for 2020, with Ogier, Evans and Rovanperä replacing Tänak who moves to Hyundai, Jari-Matti Latvala who is believed to be only doing a part-time campaign with the team and Kris Meeke who has seemingly retired from the highest level of the sport.

As well as Latvala competing in a few events with the team, Japanese driver Takamoto Katsuta will also compete with the team with an upgraded programme as he continues his progression to the WRC with him entering eight events.

The opening round of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Monte-Carlo, takes place between January 23-26.