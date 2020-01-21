Win-Tron Racing returning to Truck Series with Howie DiSavino III

Win-Tron Racing is back in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. On Tuesday, the primarily ARCA Menards Series team announced it would return to the Truck Series on a part-time basis, fielding a truck for Truck newcomer Howie DiSavino III starting at Richmond Raceway in April.

A pro late model driver, DiSavino ran two ARCA races for Win-Tron in 2019. In his series début at Elko Speedway, he finished tenth, followed by a twelfth at Lucas Oil Raceway. He will continue his limited ARCA slate in 2020 beginning at Phoenix Raceway.

“Everyone at Win-Tron Racing is very excited to have Howie back behind the wheel,” team owner Kevin Cywinski stated. “From the time he first jumped in the #32 ARCA car at Elko, MN, we could see that Howie is a smart and intelligent driver. He is a quick learner and a respectful young man with a huge future in front of him. We are proud to be a part of that future.”

Hailing from Virginia, the Richmond race will also be DiSavino’s home round. The short track returns to the Truck schedule for 2020 for the first time since 2005.

“It also means the world to me to be able to make my NASCAR debut in my hometown at Richmond Raceway,” DiSavino commented. “I started racing at Southside Speedway and Dominion. Through all of those races, I knew it was my dream to make it to NASCAR. Now it’s starting to sink in.”

Prior to creating Win-Tron Racing with Nate Thiesse in 2007, Cywinski was a former racer with forty-six career Truck starts in the late 1990s. In the twelve seasons since its formation, the team has enjoyed six race wins in ARCA, the first two by 2012 Truck champion James Buescher. Justin Marks, Matt Merrill, Brandon McReynolds, and Gus Dean have also won races for the team.

Win-Tron raced in the Truck Series from 2012 to 2015, including a full season in 2014. Mason Mingus ran much of the 2014 campaign in the #35, with one-off starts by Charles Lewandoski, Daniel Suárez, Peyton Sellers, Ryan Ellis, and Ross Chastain. The team’s last start came in the 2015 season opener at Daytona International Speedway with Marks, who was collected in an early wreck and finished last.

With Win-Tron’s return, the Truck Series has another new team for the 2020 season, joining NASCAR Cup Series regular Front Row Motorsports and the ARCA Menards Series West‘s McAnally-Hilgemann Racing. Due to the influx in competition, including driver shuffles and team expansions, the Truck playoffs was expanded to ten drivers earlier in the day.