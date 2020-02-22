Porsche Carrera Cup Australia

22-car entry for 2020 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season

by Vince Pettit
written by Vince Pettit
Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

The 2020 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season will get underway at the Adelaide 500 next week and the series will feature a 22-car field as it heads to the Southern Australian street circuit for the fourteenth time.

The 2019 season opened with Nick McBride taking the victory and the Porsche Centre Melbourne driver will be hoping for a repeat to open the year with as he looks to improve on his fourth-place finish in the championship.

McBride’s main competition will come from 2019 championship runner up Dale Wood who will be out to claim the title after losing out to Jordan Love in the final race of the season.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

David Wall rounded out the 2019 season in strong form and will be hoping to improve on his final standing in the championship after taking third place.

Michael Almond will be hoping that his local knowledge will bring him luck as he returns to the Bob Jane T-Marts team under the PSA banner with Sonic Motor Racing teammates, Max Vidau and Aaron Love who make the step up to the Pro class this season after graduating from the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

2019 series winner Harri Jones will also move into Pro with the Helimods-backed McElrea Racing team, partnering Carrera Cup Australia’s youngest ever race and round winner Cooper Murray who will race in a fresh-liveried Phase 8 / Porsche Centre Brighton McElrea Racing entry. McElrea will also be running two Pro-Am class entries for Tim Miles and David Ryan.

David Russel makes a return to the Pro class as he shares the Lago Cold stores/Dayco Porsche 911 GT3 with Pro-Am driver Roger Lago throughout the year.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

2019 Michelin Junior competition runner-up Cameron Hill is back with new sponsors and will be hoping to trouble the established Pro drivers and add to his maiden victory that he took at the Darwin round last year.

After a strong second half to his season, Duvashen Padayachee returns along with the Volante Rosso entry of Josh Hunt.

Pro-Am class wide open for 2020

2019 Pro-Am frontrunners Adrian Flack and Liam Talbot will not be returning for the new season. Sam Shahin who was on dominant form at the season finale will miss the opening part of the season as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in a massive crash in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

Championship winners Max Twigg (2011, 2012, 2013) and Stephen Grove (2014, 2017, 2018) start the season as favourites as Marc Cini also returns to the class for 2020.

Scott Taylor, Greg Ward, Dean Cook and Indiran Padayachee round out the Pro-Am class in what is set to be a fierce battle throughout the season.

Entry List – Round 1, Superloop Adelaide 500

#ClassDriverSponsor
4Pro-AmStephen GroveGrove Group
6Pro-AmTim MilesNo Second Chance
8ProNick McBridePorsche Centre Melbourne
9Pro-AmMarc CiniHallmarc
12ProHarrison JonesHeliMods
15ProJosh HuntVolante Rosso
22Pro-AmDean CookBMF Racing
23ProDavid RussellLago Cold Stores/Dayco
30Pro-AmDavid RyanSparesbox
34ProDuvashen Padayachee Hyundai Forklifts Aus
35Pro-AmIndiran Padayachee RENTCORP FORKLIFTS
36ProCooper MurrayPhase 8
38ProDavid WallWall Racing
68Pro-AmGreg WardWall Racing
77ProMichael AlmondSonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/PSA
78ProAaron LoveSonic/Barbagallo/Porsche Centre Perth
80Pro-AmMax Twigg
96ProTBC Wall Racing
100ProDale WoodTimken
111ProCameron HillGoodwin and Kenyon Group
222Pro-AmScott TaylorScott Taylor Motorsport
777ProMax VidauSonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/Exedy
