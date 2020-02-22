22-car entry for 2020 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season

The 2020 Porsche PAYCE Carrera Cup Australia season will get underway at the Adelaide 500 next week and the series will feature a 22-car field as it heads to the Southern Australian street circuit for the fourteenth time.

The 2019 season opened with Nick McBride taking the victory and the Porsche Centre Melbourne driver will be hoping for a repeat to open the year with as he looks to improve on his fourth-place finish in the championship.

McBride’s main competition will come from 2019 championship runner up Dale Wood who will be out to claim the title after losing out to Jordan Love in the final race of the season.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

David Wall rounded out the 2019 season in strong form and will be hoping to improve on his final standing in the championship after taking third place.

Michael Almond will be hoping that his local knowledge will bring him luck as he returns to the Bob Jane T-Marts team under the PSA banner with Sonic Motor Racing teammates, Max Vidau and Aaron Love who make the step up to the Pro class this season after graduating from the Porsche Michelin Sprint Challenge.

2019 series winner Harri Jones will also move into Pro with the Helimods-backed McElrea Racing team, partnering Carrera Cup Australia’s youngest ever race and round winner Cooper Murray who will race in a fresh-liveried Phase 8 / Porsche Centre Brighton McElrea Racing entry. McElrea will also be running two Pro-Am class entries for Tim Miles and David Ryan.

David Russel makes a return to the Pro class as he shares the Lago Cold stores/Dayco Porsche 911 GT3 with Pro-Am driver Roger Lago throughout the year.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

2019 Michelin Junior competition runner-up Cameron Hill is back with new sponsors and will be hoping to trouble the established Pro drivers and add to his maiden victory that he took at the Darwin round last year.

After a strong second half to his season, Duvashen Padayachee returns along with the Volante Rosso entry of Josh Hunt.

Pro-Am class wide open for 2020

2019 Pro-Am frontrunners Adrian Flack and Liam Talbot will not be returning for the new season. Sam Shahin who was on dominant form at the season finale will miss the opening part of the season as he recovers from the injuries he sustained in a massive crash in the Bathurst 12 Hour.

Credit: PorscheMotorsportAU

Championship winners Max Twigg (2011, 2012, 2013) and Stephen Grove (2014, 2017, 2018) start the season as favourites as Marc Cini also returns to the class for 2020.

Scott Taylor, Greg Ward, Dean Cook and Indiran Padayachee round out the Pro-Am class in what is set to be a fierce battle throughout the season.

Entry List – Round 1, Superloop Adelaide 500

# Class Driver Sponsor 4 Pro-Am Stephen Grove Grove Group 6 Pro-Am Tim Miles No Second Chance 8 Pro Nick McBride Porsche Centre Melbourne 9 Pro-Am Marc Cini Hallmarc 12 Pro Harrison Jones HeliMods 15 Pro Josh Hunt Volante Rosso 22 Pro-Am Dean Cook BMF Racing 23 Pro David Russell Lago Cold Stores/Dayco 30 Pro-Am David Ryan Sparesbox 34 Pro Duvashen Padayachee Hyundai Forklifts Aus 35 Pro-Am Indiran Padayachee RENTCORP FORKLIFTS 36 Pro Cooper Murray Phase 8 38 Pro David Wall Wall Racing 68 Pro-Am Greg Ward Wall Racing 77 Pro Michael Almond Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/PSA 78 Pro Aaron Love Sonic/Barbagallo/Porsche Centre Perth 80 Pro-Am Max Twigg 96 Pro TBC Wall Racing 100 Pro Dale Wood Timken 111 Pro Cameron Hill Goodwin and Kenyon Group 222 Pro-Am Scott Taylor Scott Taylor Motorsport 777 Pro Max Vidau Sonic/Bob Jane T-Marts/Exedy