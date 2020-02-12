FIA WEC24 Hours of Le Mans

Bird Back on WEC Grid for Sebring and Le Mans

by Alice Holloway
Sam Bird and Davide Rigon celebrating at the 2017 6 Hours of COTA qualifying
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

Sam Bird will return to the #71 AF Corse to take part in the 1,000 Miles of Sebring and the 24 Hours of Le Mans after not retaining his full season drive due to FIA Formula-E commitments.

At the start of the FIA World Endurance Championship‘s 2019/20 season, Bird was dropped from the #71 he had shared with Davide Rigon for four years and replaced by Miguel Molina. The discussion about Formula-E clashes and Brid’s focus being more on the electric series had been the main pushing point for Ferrari to elect to make that change.

It had been said that Bird would likely be drafted in as the third driver for the car, but with the Formula-E calendar retaining its Sebring clash, the return for the Brit to the endurance series looked slim.

However, after the Sanya E-Prix was cancelled, therefore relieving Bird of the sole remaining WEC clash, the Brit’s schedule has been freed up so he can participate in the Super Sebring weekend.

Daniel Serra will join the #51 crew of James Calado – who also avoids making a decision between WEC and Formula-E due to the Sanya race cancelation – and Alessandro Pier-Guidi as he has done in the past. The trio last raced together in the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans where they took Pro class victory.

As neither Bird or Serra are confirmed for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, it is expected that AF Corse will run the warm up round ahead of Le Mans with just two drivers.

Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

