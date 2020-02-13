Carrera Cup GB Rookie champion Roche steps up to JTR for 2020

2019 Rookie champion Tom Roche is hoping to build on his debut season in the Porsche Carrera Cup GB after signing with champions JTR for 2020.

Roche made the switch to Porsche’s last season with Rob Boston Racing after finishing in fourth place in the 2018 Ginetta GT4 Supercup, taking three victories and a further three podium finishes.

While there was no overall podium finishes in 2019, in the Rookie class Roche collected six victories, and a further six second-place finishes on his way to the securing the title, in 2020 he is hoping to make further progression as he switches to the championship winners JTR.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

“I am really excited to be with JTR for 2020,” said Roche. “2019 was a tough learning year but I was pleased to be able to win the Rookie Championship.

“I hope that with the help of Nick Tandy and JTR I will be able to take a step forward this year and challenge for outright wins in what looks like it is going to be a very strong Championship.” he added.

Nick Tandy, JTR Team Principal added, “Tom comes to us with a year of experience in the 911 GT3 Cup, and will undoubtably strengthen our team with the speed he has already shown on the way to winning the rookie title. We’re looking to add our team experience and knowledge and take him onto the next level.”

With the news that Roche is joining JTR, there is also news that previously announced Jamie Orton will not be racing with the team in 2020 due to commitments outside of racing.

“Unfortunately due to other commitments Jamie Orton will now not be able to take part in the 2020 season. JTR wishes him well and thanks him for a great two years racing,” said Tandy.

The 2020 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season is looking to get off to a strong start with sixteen entries announced so far and more to come before media day in March. Donington Park will host the season opener on 28-29 March.