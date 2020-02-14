Castletown to hold Manx Rally in 2020

The iconic Castletown, Isle of Man which is famous worldwide for its narrow streets, will return to the Manx Rally 2020.

The sound of iconic rally cars will echo around the streets of the small town as the British national series of the Protyre Motorsport UK Asphalt Rally Championship, Manx Rally Championship, Brian Dennis Motorsport and Marsh Commercial Welsh Historic Championship, ANWCC Stage Rally Championship and SD34 MSG Stage Rally Championship return to the Isle of Man on Friday 15 May.

The event organized by Manx Auto Sport returns to the national British calendar this year with the classic roads of the island, including old favourites and new stages being planned around the Castletown region.

Credit: Manx Rally

In total, it will be run over 18 special stages making up the 130-mile route; the rally’s main headquarters will be placed at the TT Grandstand and shakedown will be run on Friday morning before driving three stages in the afternoon.

On Friday night, seven stages will be run when drivers get to go to the iconic Mann section of Castledown. On Saturday, eight stages will be run and the final stage will end at the TT Grandstand with a ceremony afterwards.

Credit: Manx Rally

“The roads on the Isle of Man are famed the world over for their unforgiving nature and unrivalled challenge, but to be able to add probably the most iconic stage on the island to our itinerary in 2020 is really the icing on the cake for Manx Auto Sport,” Mark Quayle, Clerk of Course, said.

“Castletown holds many fond memories for fans and drivers alike so we are looking forward to watching crews blast around the harbour once again, it’s certainly been a few years since we have seen that on the Manx.”

“As well as that, we have some fantastic stage lined up with a pretty relentless itinerary ensuring crews are tested to the limits when they come here to compete. The Manx has never been easy, and this year is no different”.