Dinamic Motorsport bring fresh line up for second season of GT World Challenge Europe

Dinamic Motorsport has announced that they are to compete in a second season of competition of the GT World Challenge Europe Endurance Cup with an all new line up of drivers spearheaded by 2017 series champion Christian Engelhart.

Coming from Grasser Racing, Engelhart brings an experienced race and title winning CV after he captured the 2017 Blancpain GT Series and Endurance Cup championships with his former team. Engelhart has also participated in the Porsche Supercup series so getting used to a new car won’t take too long.

Joining him in the Porsche 911 GT3-R will be Sven Muller, who makes the jump from fellow Porsche rivals Rowe Racing. Matteo Cairoli is the third driver in the team but no stranger to a Porsche after being a part of the manufacturers young driver squad.

Last season Dinamic started the season in the best way by claiming a win at the first round in Monza. Whilst they didn’t add to their win tally they had a consistent season and will be aiming to improve on the amount of wins as well as have a go at the Endurance Cup title this season.