European Rally Championship

Dinkel ready for six-round ERC1 Junior campaign this season

by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Škoda Motorsport

Dominik Dinkel will take part in the FIA European Rally Championship this year as the German driver takes on a six-round ERC1 Junior campaign.

Dinkel twice took the runner-up spot of the German Rally Championship in 2017 and 2018, last season he focused on the gravel championship in France, but he also started with an international rally at the Rally Portugal and took twenty-second place in the RC2 class. However, during the home round of the WRC, driving in the Hyundai i20 R5 he claimed the sixth place in WRC2.

Credit: FIA ERC

The 27-year-old will spend the next season competing in ERC1 Junior, a category for drivers up to 28 years old and competing in R5 cars. Christina Fürst will still sit in the co-driver seat of the Škoda Fabia R5 Evoprovided by Romo Motorsport.

“I choose ERC because it will have the best competition at Rally2 (R5) level and all the rallies are very special and difficult,” explained Dinkel. “I hope we learn a lot this year, every rally has its own character and I will improve my driving skills on every surface. All is new for us but I hope to learn and improve step by step.” Dinkel said.

Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

