ERC1 Junior Champion Mareš is ready for the Azores Rallye

28-year-old Filip Mareš from the Czech Republic won the ERC1 Junior crown last season, after a fierce battle with Chris Ingman throughout the season and he claimed the title by just 0.3 seconds over Ingram at the final stage at Barum Czech Rally Zlin.

He will now continue to showcase his performance on the gravel stages by contesting Azores Rallye in a Škoda Fabia R5 provided by Kresta Racing who is owned by the legendary Czech driver Roman Kresta.

Before Mareš heads to the islands of Azores, he and co-driver Jan Hloušek will be entering the WRC Rally Sweden event this weekend, as well as a programme of ERC and WRC events, Mareš will contest rounds of the Czech Championship, including the Barum Czech Rally Zlín.

“It is amazing that we have so big opportunity this year, it was a dream from childhood to start on a world championship event and I am ready to face this challenge,” Mareš said.

“I would like to thank my partners for the possibility to represent them and I am promising that I will do the maximum on the stages at home and abroad.”

“Filip is one of the faces of our new communication brand, Czech Motorsport, which moves closer together the sporting activities of the Autoclub to a wider spectrum of fans.” Jan Šťovíček, President of the Autoclub of the Czech Republic, said.