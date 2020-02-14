Falcón set for four-round ERC campaign

2018 ERC Ladies’ Trophy winner Emma Falcón from Gran Canaria, will start her second season in the championship of a Citroën C3 R5.

The 29-year-old will start her second season in the ERC at her home event, Rally Islas Canarias in May before moving on and competing for the European Championship’s remaining three-rounds. Rally di Roma Capitale will be up first followed by Barum Czech Rally Zlín and Rally Hungary. She will also drive her Rally2 class car in the national competitions this year at Gran Canaria.

She has previous experience of driving at the Rally di Roma Capitale and Barum Czech Rally, however, Rally Hungary is a new challenge. Despite this, she is looking forward to what the new challenges will offer her this season.

Credit: Jorge Cunha / DPPI

Falcón will have co-driver Cándido Carrera beside her during the season, Carrera was previously co-driver for José Suárez who ran six rounds in the ERC1 Junior Championship with support from Peugeot Rally Academy in 2017.

“I’m very happy to be back in the FIA ERC with our Citroën C3 R5, my main goal is to be near the top positions of the overall classification,” Falcón said

“I know Roma and Barum but Hungary is going to be new for me so it will be an exciting season for us, Cándido has a lot of international experience and we are very excited with the season that we have ahead.”