Falken Tyres double down on Porsche for 2020 Nürburgring Endurance Series

Falken Tyres have announced they will run a pair of the latest specification Porsche 911 GT3 R cars in the Nürburgring Endurance Series (formally VLN) and in the Nürburgring 24h race for the 2020 season.

Falken Motorsports race team continues to be run by Schnabl Engineering for a tenth season in the series.

The team has ordered a new Porsche 991.2 chassis to be run alongside the other Porsche that the team has been used in 2019, both of the cars will be identical in specification.

The team has been using a BMW M6 GT3 alongside the other Porsche but a decision has been made to use two identical cars, with Falken Tyre engineers believing that competing with two identical cars will improve efficiency and tyre performance.

The BMW M6 GT3 scored the first victory for the team and ended up fifth in the overall standings in the VLN last season.

“Fielding two Porsche will allow us to run a more effective tyre evaluation programme, with a chance to try different set ups across the cars, whilst removing one more variable at a track that throws up so many unpredictable elements,” Stefanie Olbertz, Head of Falken Motorsports, said.

“We’ll also benefit from cost efficiencies with regards to carrying spares and logistics, making this a very practical decision,”

“We are very grateful for the support from BMW and the M6 will always hold a special place at Falken as it achieved our first race win on the Nordschleife as well as several other great triumphs.

“These include playing its part in our first double podium as well as the flawless performance during 2019 24h race, finishing fifth overall and the fastest BMW.”

Before the Nürburgring Endurance test day, the team will head to Portimao for the annual shakedown tests before they reveal the 2020 driver line-up.