Fernández and Toksport WRT ready for Rally Mexico

30-year-old Emilio Fernández will step up from the Chilean Rally Championship and Junior WRC to the WRC3 class at Rally Mexico.

This season marks the third one for the Chilean driver, who will be at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia R5 provided by the Toksport WRT team, and joined by Argentine co-driver Rubén Garcia.

It was two years ago when Fernández took part in a five-event program in WRC, within the RC4 class with a Ford Fiesta R2T that he took in Sweden, France, Portugal, Finland and Turkey. Last year he only competed in the Rally Chile, which in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the social problems in the country.

Credit: Rallymobil

“As on other occasions that left the country I will use a Skoda of Toksport WRT, we have a good relationship and they have an interesting infrastructure for international events. With Rubén a door opened to participate. I did not hesitate to contact him and with his years of experience he will help us a lot.” Fernández said.