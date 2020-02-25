WRC3

Fernández and Toksport WRT ready for Rally Mexico

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Credit: Emilio Fernández

30-year-old Emilio Fernández will step up from the Chilean Rally Championship and Junior WRC to the WRC3 class at Rally Mexico.

This season marks the third one for the Chilean driver, who will be at the wheel of a Škoda Fabia R5 provided by the Toksport WRT team, and joined by Argentine co-driver Rubén Garcia.

It was two years ago when Fernández took part in a five-event program in WRC, within the RC4 class with a Ford Fiesta R2T that he took in Sweden, France, Portugal, Finland and Turkey. Last year he only competed in the Rally Chile, which in 2020 had to be cancelled due to the social problems in the country.

Credit: Rallymobil

“As on other occasions that left the country I will use a Skoda of Toksport WRT, we have a good relationship and they have an interesting infrastructure for international events. With Rubén a door opened to participate. I did not hesitate to contact him and with his years of experience he will help us a lot.” Fernández said.

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Kajetanowicz to chase down the WRC3 title with a new Fabia R5...

Dani Sordo is back in the Hyundai i20 WRC for Rally Mexico

Heller join forces with M-Sport for 2020 WRC3 challenge

Huttunen takes first WRC win for i20 R5 (and gets fine for...

Misfortune strikes for Lauri Joona on Rally Sweden

Pajari frustrated weather conditions in Sweden

Rally Sweden route change being discussed

Østberg takes his second WRC2 win of the season at Rally Sweden

Kristensson defends his Rally Sweden triumph with a second JWRC victory

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More