Jenson Team Rocket RJN move to McLaren for 2020

Jenson Team Rocket RJN has become the second confirmed team to run the McLaren 720S GT3 in the GT World Challenge Europe this year.

From Honda to McLaren, Jenson Team Rocket RJN has confirmed the switch ahead of the 2020 season. No drivers have been confirmed in the squad as of yet but they will be fighting for either Silver or Pro-AM class honours.

After a strong first season in the series following their formation in late 2018, the team look to further their progress having narrowly missed out on a debut podium at the crown jewel of the series at the 24 Hours of Spa. there is hope that moving to the brand new McLaren will bring them some strong finishes and potential class wins.

In the future, it has been made clear that the target is to gain a second entry with potentially a Pro team and further onto the races outside Europe in the Intercontinental GT Challenge.

Despite the team not having run the 720S GT3 yet, they are highly impressed with the progression of the machine and the performance at the Bathurst 12 hours, proving how competitive the car is.

With Jenson Team Rocket RJN making the switch, McLaren now has 2 cars entered in the GT World Challenge Europe season with the other entry from Optimum Motorsport.