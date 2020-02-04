Landa using European Rally Championship to grow experience

The 21-year-old rising talent Nikolai Landa from Austria has chosen the FIA European Rally Championship to extend and grow his experience in his rallying career.

Landa has selected three rounds this season in ERC3 Junior and after that, he is aiming to do a full-season campaign in the series next season.

“The main goal is to learn as much as we can and collect as many kilometres as we can. With Beppo Harrach we have made a plan of how we will approach these rallies.” Landa said.

“It’s much more helpful when you drive the rally on constant speed and get to the finish line, as it’s way better than to have a really good speed and crash on the second stage. But we also want to be fast so we need a good balance.”

“We want to compete in the whole of ERC Junior in 2021 if that’s possible with the sponsors. We are trying to get a lot of experience because we are against other ERC Junior drivers who have done these rallies two or three times.”

“Beppo Harrach is our team leader and former Austrian champion and it’s amazing to have him on our side to help us. Then I also have my father, my co-pilot. He used to drive himself when he was in his 20s and that’s how I got into rallies because I was in touch from an early age and got really excited about it.” Landa continued.

“My father shows me in the recce what’s important and to find the good racing line. He’s helping me a lot so that’s really useful to have somebody in the car who also has experience from the driving seat.”

“I like to drive on gravel more than on Tarmac because I think I am a bit faster on gravel. We are planning some rallies in Italy as well this year because I know I have to improve on Tarmac and there are some really good roads there. We tried to pick our rallies with the focus on where we have to improve the most.” Landa added.

His first rally of the season will be at Rally Liepāja in Latvia in May, after that he will take part in Rally Poland in June. His third rally of the season will be Barum Czech Rally Zlín which he made a debut at last season.

He is hoping to further extend his campaign by attending the Rally di Roma Capitale in Italy.