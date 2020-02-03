Maxime Martin makes return to DTM paddock

Maxime Martin is set to return to the DTM paddock this year, this time as a team boss.

The Belgian enjoyed previous success in the series, competing from 2014-17, taking three victories. He will run two Aston Martin Vantages – as part of his new team – Martin Racing – in the support series DTM Trophy, which is new for this year.

“I definitely have some really good memories from my time in DTM. Ever since I was very young, my goal was to be a DTM driver, and I managed that – earning some wins, some podiums, and having lots of great battles,” said Martin.

The DTM has always been one of the best championships in the world, and I have to admit that I’m still in love with DTM.”

As a team principal, Martin’s main ambition is to help young drivers achieve their goals, wishing to follow in his footsteps. He also said he considers it a perfect opportunity for those who want to move on from single-seater racing.

“We started looking at DTM Trophy when it was first announced last year. Now, as a team boss, I felt it would be a really great platform for young drivers entering GT racing for the first time – perhaps those with a little bit of GT4 experience, or who are graduating from single-seaters.”

The 30-year-old said he believes it gives young talent the chance to realise their potential, and further develop their careers.

“It offers drivers the perfect opportunity to develop and showcase their skills: all the events are for single drivers, are sprint races, and take place on the DTM stage – in front of senior personnel, and with big manufacturer presence.”

With many driver line-ups for the upcoming season already confirmed, the Belgian still has two race seats to fill but is nonetheless confident that things will go to plan.

“We’re keen to talk to as many drivers as possible before we make our selection. But it’s going to be a great year, we’re really looking forward to it and we’re convinced we can make it work,” he concluded.