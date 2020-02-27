New British GT Team 2 Seas Motorsport Enters 2 McLarens

Intelligent Money British GT Championship debutantes, 2 Seas Motorsport, will tackle this year’s campaign with a pair of McLaren 720S GT3s.

The Anglo-Bahraini team will enter two silver cup rated line-ups, consisting of 2019 GT4 title contender Dean Macdonald and Angus Fender, who claimed two GT3 podiums last season and Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge Middle East graduate Isa Al-Khalifa.

The latter, whose co-driver has yet to be confirmed, co-owns 2 Seas with business partner Nick Cristofaro.

The McLaren customer racing outfit was only established in 2019 but contains many experienced personal amongst its ranks and Al-Khalifa is feeling confident about the challenge aided by their superb new package.

“While we are a new team, the 720S GT3 has proven itself on the world stage already, and the individuals who make up the team have extensive experience from all forms and series within motorsport, and we are confident going into this new programme,” he said.

“It is going to be a tough year and we are going in at a high level, as the grid is one of the strongest ever with world-class drivers and teams all the way down, but Dean, Angus and I are all fired up for the challenge.”

The 2 Seas Motorsport McLarens will debut at the opening round of the 2020 British GT series at Oulton Park on 11-13 April.