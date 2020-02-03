Nicky Grist Stages awarded BTRDA ‘Rally of the Year Award’ 2019

At the annual gala awards ceremony of British Trial & Rally Driver Association, the organisers from Quinton Motor Club which hosts the Nicky Grist Stages event picked up the award for the BTRDA Rally Series ‘Rally of the Year Award 2019’, voted by the competitors.

The Nicky Grist Stages was voted for hosting a smooth-running event and the quality of the stages, which last year were run on 43 stage miles in the forests of Crychan, Halfway, Monument and Llyn Login in mid-Wales. The winner of the event was Euan Thorburn and co-driver Paul Beaton in a Ford Focus WRC, who also was crowned the 2019 BTRDA Rally Series Gold Star champion title.

Credit: BTRDA

“As Clerk of the Course I am immensely proud that the work of our fantastic team has been recognised by the BTRDA. It’s always an achievement to be in the running for the Rally of the Year Award, and to win it means that the competitors liked what we did!” Neil Cross, Nicky Grist Stages Clerk of the Course, said.

The huge success of last year’s Nicky Grist Stages was also the innovations, which include the move into the centre of Builth Wells, where the start and finish of the rally were held at Groe Park, the Service Area that was located at Builth Wells RFC pitch, Rally Headquarters at Strand Hall and the modern workshop facilities for scrutineering at North Road Garage.

“This is fantastic news that the Nicky Grist Stages has won such a prestigious award and it’s great that the town of Builth has been an integral part of that.” Jeremy Pugh, Powys County Council Councillor and Chairman of Builth Wells RFC, said.

Credit: BTRDA

“This was the first time that we had hosted the Nicky Grist Stages in the town centre and it has been a huge success in supporting the local economy and the high street and we look forward to working together for many years to come.”

This year’s Nicky Grist Stages which will be held on Saturday 11 July will have a continuation of support from Builth Wells Town Council, Powys Country Council, Builth Wells RFC, North Road Garage and the people of Builth Wells. The rally which attracts around 1,000 of visitors to the town during the weekend is rapidly developing to be one of the areas’ biggest events over the year.

“What an amazing turnout Builth had for the Nicky Grist Stages event. It brought a lot of trade and visitors into the town and it was an honour for me as the Mayor to start the rally off and to present the awards at the end of the event.” Gwyn Davies, Builth Wells Mayor, said.

Credit: BTRDA

“I would also like to congratulate Quinton Motor Club on winning the BTRDA Rally of the Year Award 2019 and we are looking forward to welcoming the them back for this year’s rally.”

“I am delighted for Neil Cross and the whole Quinton Motor Club team on this award and I am proud to be associated with them all. Year in and year out the effort that goes into the event is nothing short of staggering. Rest assured that their efforts will not diminish, and in 2020 and beyond they will make the event even better in the years to come.” Nicky Grist, said.