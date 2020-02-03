Ogier frustrated as the Monte-Carlo winning streak ends

Six-time Rallye Monte-Carlo winner Sébastien Ogier has admitted his disappointing about the winning streak at the season-opener has ended as Thierry Neuville took the first victory of the 2020 FIA World Rally Championship.

Ogier is planning to retire from the championship at the end of the year which meant the 2020 Rallye Monte-Carlo would likely be the last opportunity for the Frenchman to drive a WRC car in the Alpine Mountains.

The Frenchman is in a new team for the fourth time under a five-year period explained about his frustration of not delivering enough in the Toyota Yaris WRC

“We can’t deny a slight disappointment at seeing our series of victories in this legendary event come to an end. There is a little frustration when I don’t end up on the top step of the podium on the Monte,” Ogier said.

“But 22 points for our first rally with Toyota is clearly a promising result. It bodes well for the rest of the season, both because of the good atmosphere among the whole team and because of the positive feeling I had behind the wheel.

“Even though we’ll have to raise our game a little in the next rallies, the performance was there and the Yaris WRC’s potential is undeniable. Generally, the result is a very positive one to start the season with and that’s what we must take away.”

“What was lacking for me was a level of knowledge of the car that would have allowed me to let loose a little in the challenging conditions of this rally and maybe increase the risk-taking, but I’m not one to force things when I don’t feel it,” Ogier added.

“Don’t forget that this was our first rally with this car and we don’t have a lot of experience in it yet. Also, considering Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja’s dramatic crash last weekend, that tends to strengthen my belief in my usual strategy of staying within my comfort zone and trusting my feelings.”