Perez takes impressive second place at Rally Sol de Ponent

Porsche Carrera Cup GB frontrunner Seb Perez took to the wheel of the Dansport-prepared Amigos Tequila Beer 1974 Porsche 911 RS once again as he took on the Rally Sol de Ponent last weekend.

Despite being up against modern machinery, Perez and co-driver Gary McElhinney drove an impressive rally to finish second overall.

During the opening six stages of the event they finished either second or third fastest before powering to the fastest stage times on seven, nine, and ten as they chased Alberto Frau and Tomeu Mas in a Mini Rallye R56, that would eventually go on to win the event.

“It was really good fun. We were a bit fortunate in that the first couple of stages were in our favour, being in a wide car against narrower and more modern rivals,” explained Perez. “That got us up into the mix and then we had a bit of a loss for the first few afternoon stages due to them being very tight and twisty.

Credit: Amigos Tequila Beer

“The last stages were a bit of a mix so we could use the power of the Porsche on the open sections. We had a great battle until the end, with just five seconds between ourselves and Alberto and Tomeu in their Mini. We were swapping stage times throughout the day and it was an incredibly close finish.

“The third to last stage was in favour of Alberto so he took six seconds off me and I gave it everything for the last two. We took six seconds back on the final stage, though it wasn’t quite enough. But it was good fun and this rally was more of a test for the Classic in a few weeks’ time, so we’re ready for that.

“The top class for the Classic is all three-litre cars like mine, which means we’ll all lose time in the same places, so it will be closer throughout the event. I finished third there in 2018 and second last year, so this time I’ve only got one option!”

While Perez is yet to announce his plans for the 2020 season, he will be back behind the wheel of the Porsche at the XVI Rally Clasico Isla Mallorca as they chase victory from 12-14 March.