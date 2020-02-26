Piers Prior joins Lanan Racing for 2020 British F3 campaign

Karting superstar Piers Prior has been confirmed to join Lanan Racing for the 2020 BRDC British F3 Championship, completing a 3 car line up for the team alongside Josh Mason and Bart Horsten.

With a last-minute call up to F1000 last year at Silverstone, Prior was sixth fastest in qualifying and claimed victory in the second race, coming from seventeenth place in an impressive run.

His first victory came in 2010 when he was crowned the Sodi World Series Junior Champion and since then he has seen various victories throughout his career, including podiums in the MG cup and Mini Challenge, winning the Shenington SuperPrix in the Senior X30 senior category in 2017 and the Whilton Mill senior X30 division in 2018.

Prior’s victories have seen him secure several prize test drives which include British F4, Formula Renault 2.0 and a previous generation Formula 3 car.

Credit: British F3

Prior will balance his studies of Automotive Engineering at Loughborough University with driving in the British F3 series.

“I’m so happy to finally be able to confirm my place on the grid full time for the coming season, and in a championship as competitive as BRDC British F3″ said Prior.

“I’ve worked so hard over the years to get into this position, and I am determined to make the most of this year ahead with Lanan Racing, a team with great history and prestige. I know I can work with Graham Johnson and the guys to improve as a driver and obtain the results I want this year.”

The team’s principal, Graham Johnson added, “Piers is a classic case of a talented driver who has been unable to move up into a full-time drive due to budget constraints, but we’re elated to have been able to create a deal for him to finally make the step up.

“His karting background proves that he’s got what it takes, and we’re confident that once he’s got some mileage under his belt, he can start challenging towards the sharp end.”