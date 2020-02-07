Rally North Wales Reveals New Route

The North Wales Rally Services – Rally North Wales has this week revealed a new route for the 2020 event with entries now also being taken.

The Welsh event will for the first time take in the legendary Pantperthog test – the former WRC stage has had little use in recent seasons and will be part of a six-stage line-up for the rally.

Based in the North Wales town of Dolgellau, the rally will host the opening round of the Fuchs Lubricants Motorsport UK British Historic Rally Championship as well as the Pirelli Motorsport UK Welsh Rally Championship with the March event again planned to use as little road miles as possible to keep costs down to a minimum.

Photo Credit – RallySport Media

Ray Smith, Clerk of the Course on Rally North Wales said: “We have retained everything that competitors have loved about previous editions of Rally North Wales as well as adding a new twist to the stages to ensure we once again offer a superb, cost-effective rally on some of the best roads in the UK if not Europe.”

“The stages in the region are iconic and a firm favourite with drivers right from the World Rally Championship to the clubman and have put together a route which should challenge the most experienced crews as well as offering a great grounding for newcomers.”

“They will suit both two and four-wheel drive crews and we are anticipating a great battle in the stages. We look forward to welcoming everyone to Dolgellau in March.”

As well as the BHRC and Welsh Rally series’, the rally will also play host to both the Fuchs Lubricants RACRMC Mixed Surface/Rally 2 and new for 2020 Crew25 Rally Championship, designed for drivers under the age of 25.

More information on the March 28 event can be found at: www.rallynorthwales.co.uk