Saintéloc Racing Team to introduce all-new Peugeot 208 Rally4 to FIA ERC

The new Peugeot 208 Rally4 will make its debut this year as the Saintéloc Racing Team will field it in the FIA European Rally Championship in the ERC3 class from mid-season.

Saintéloc Racing has been a customer of Peugeot Sport for some years now, the brand new Peugeot 208 Rally4 will be prepared to face its first official competitions in the ERC, the car has been seen in action earlier on some national rallies around Europe.

Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

Saintéloc has had prior success with the Peugeot 208 R2 claiming a Junior title in the ERC with Stéphane Lefebvre in 2014, Catie Munnings claimed second place in the ERC Ladies’ Trophy in 2017 and last year Sindre Furuseth finished third in the ERC3 Junior.

Sainteloc is now looking for drivers for the Peugeot 208 Rally4, as a new chapter opens with the imminent debut of the new 208 Rally4, two-wheel drive car that falls within the new classifications established by this year by the FIA ​​and which replace the old names of the WRC and Group R rally cars.

Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

The cars will be available from May with Rallye Sport Saintéloc managing the transition between the old 208 R2 and the new Rally 4 with that the squad that runs in ERC3. The drivers who will act as bearers for the Junior Team competing in the continental championship are still unknown, but the positions are open to anyone to select a seat.

“We will have this car during the month of May. With four rallies remaining in the ERC3 Junior Championship, everything is possible to win the title.” Vincent Ducher, Saintéloc’s Rally Manager, said.

Credit: Gregory Lenormand / DPPI

“The new 208 Rally4 will be the worthy successor to the 208 R2, which, since 2013, has achieved a lot of success in Europe with the titles of Stéphane Lefebre in 2014 and Efrén Llarena in 2019 in ERC Junior.”

“The new Peugeot 208 exploits the Rally 4 regulations to the maximum with a 1200cc engine allowing more power and torque, without compromising on reliability. The chassis has also been optimised.”