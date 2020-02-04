European Rally Championship

Sébastien Loeb Racing targets customer support for 2020 ERC season

by Pontus Lindroos
written by Pontus Lindroos
Sébastien Loeb Racing
Credit: Sébastien Loeb Racing

Having recently announced their withdrawal from WTCR, Sébastien Loeb Racing has set its sights on the FIA European Rally Championship by offering services for customers to enter any selected rally in Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 cars.

The team who is co-founded by the nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb and Dominique Heintz recently pulled the plug to continue with their WTCR team as Volkswagen announced that they are not giving support for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) racing.

Sébastien Loeb Racing has been a very successful team in circuit racing, off-road, rallycross and rally. Now they are looking to extend their ‘rally division’ activities by including an ERC1 programme in Rally2 for customer drivers.

The team helped William Wagner from Belgium to take the fourth-place finish in the French Rally Championship and the win at the 2019 Trophée Michelin.

“We have a team of highly experienced personnel and the facilities to provide a very professional service to customer drivers,” Jean-Philippe Nicolao, Technical Manager, said.

We have followed the ERC in recent years and it’s a championship we would like to be a part of with good events and good competition.”

Find us on Facebook - Search "The Service Park (Rally Talk)"
Find us on Facebook – Search “The Service Park (Rally Talk)”
0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsappEmail
Pontus Lindroos

Covering rally, rallycross & other motorsport news for The Checkered Flag. To bring all the latest news from different series to our wonderful readers on The Checkered Flag is always a pleasure for me.

Related articles

Loeb Adamant It’s His Own Choice to Skip Sweden

Sebastien Loeb After Rallye Monte Carlo: “It’s Certainly Not Been the Rally...

2020 Rallye Monte Carlo – Saturday Afternoon: Evans Leads Three Way Thriller

Sébastien Loeb – “I had a good day today”

Poloński to push for ERC2 and Abarth Rally Cup titles in 2020

Provisional lead for Hyundai’s Thierry Neuville after opening stages

Ogier believes that any car could win as he tops the first...

Sebastien Loeb: “You need to approach Monte-Carlo With Your Head”

Loeb is back for a second season with Hyundai Motorsport

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More