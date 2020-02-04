Sébastien Loeb Racing targets customer support for 2020 ERC season

Having recently announced their withdrawal from WTCR, Sébastien Loeb Racing has set its sights on the FIA European Rally Championship by offering services for customers to enter any selected rally in Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 cars.

The team who is co-founded by the nine-time World Rally Champion Sébastien Loeb and Dominique Heintz recently pulled the plug to continue with their WTCR team as Volkswagen announced that they are not giving support for Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) racing.

Sébastien Loeb Racing has been a very successful team in circuit racing, off-road, rallycross and rally. Now they are looking to extend their ‘rally division’ activities by including an ERC1 programme in Rally2 for customer drivers.

The team helped William Wagner from Belgium to take the fourth-place finish in the French Rally Championship and the win at the 2019 Trophée Michelin.

“We have a team of highly experienced personnel and the facilities to provide a very professional service to customer drivers,” Jean-Philippe Nicolao, Technical Manager, said.

“We have followed the ERC in recent years and it’s a championship we would like to be a part of with good events and good competition.”