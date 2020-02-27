Speedworks Introduces Toyota Supra to British GT

The New Toyota Supra will grace this season’s Intelligent Money British GT Championship as former champions Speedworks Motorsport return to the series.

The new-for-2020 Toyota GR Supra GT4, which has been developed by Toyota Gazoo Racing in Cologne, will compete in the GT4 class with Sam Smelt and series debutante James Kell.

It marks a return to the series for Speedworks, the 2010 GT4 class champions, who last competed in 2012.

In that time the team has mastermind Toyota’s recent return to the BTCC, first as a title-winning independent and now as a fully-fledged manufacturer outfit.

Indeed the team will tackle both of Britain’s two premier series, just as Team Parker Racing has done for several years.

Smelt and Kell will share one of just six GR Supras competing globally this year after the Team Toyota GB squad sampled its first taste of the car at Jarama in December.

Team Principal Christian Dick was excited to demonstrate the Supra’s potential in a highly competitive series but was also coy about any expectations.

“We’re delighted to have been entrusted with running the new Toyota GR Supra GT4 in the British GT Championship this season,” he said.

“Our main aim this year is to prove the Toyota GR Supra GT4’s potential in the hugely competitive GT4 arena.

“The project has come together quite late so we are remaining realistic about our expectations to begin with, but with the technical and engineering support of TMG, I’m sure we will soon have a solid understanding of the car and be on the pace very quickly.”

Speedworks’ new GR Supra makes its British GT debut at Oulton Park over Easter Bank Holiday Weekend (11-13 April).