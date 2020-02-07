Steinsholt is prepared for better results in Super1600

23-year-old young rallycross star Ole Henry Steinsholt from Norway is back this season in the FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 with the OHSRX team’s Škoda Fabia car for a second full-season campaign.

Steinsholt made his debut last season in the Super1600 after succesfull years in a CrossCart in different series.

In 2018 he took the victory in the SRX class in RallyX on Ice at Gol where he competed against many of the bigger names of the sport such as Kevin Hansen and Timmy Hansen. The year after he made a start in a Supercar Lites car in RallyX on Ice, where he ended up with a fourth-place finish on his second appearance in that class.

Besides doing the Super1600 last season, he was also competing in the full-season of the RallyX Nordic CrossCart class as well as doing some rounds in the NM series and local rallies.

Between the year 2013 and 2019, he has stood on the podium 92 times in his career, which 42 of them were victories.

Steinsholt has been one of the front-runners in the championship, despite missing out the semi-finals for most of the year he scored many top five times in the qualifying heats and reached the semi-final at Spa-Francorchamps.

Credit: IMG / World RX

After the first year in Super1600, he is keen to get better results this year, with an improved car it’s now all to play for to bring home the title to Norway.

“Running in the European Championship is huge, to be part of the season on an international level of rallycross is really fun,” Steinsholt told The Checkered Flag.

“Last year we were the youngest to run in the European Championship but now when we have driven a year and although the results were not what we hoped for we have got plenty of experience.”

“What we will bring from last year is that we had top 5 times at all races, more physical training for the driver as well as changes to the car. So we hope to fight in the top of the European Championship this season, we feel well prepared and the whole team is in to fight for a good result.” Steinsholt added.

FIA European Rallycross Championship for Super1600 will start at World RX of Catalunya in Spain on 18-19 April with five more rounds later in the season across the European continent.