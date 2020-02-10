Sim Racing

Suzuka, Laguna Seca included in Assetto Corsa Competizione DLC update

by James Eagles
Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack
Credit: Kunos Simulazioni

Kunos Simulazioni revealed the contents of its latest DLC update to grace GT simulation title Assetto Corsa Competizione on Tuesday, the Intercontinental GT Pack.

Iconic tracks Suzuka, Kyalami, Laguna Seca and the Mount Panorama Circuit – colloquially known as Bathurst – are all new additions to the game, released simultaneously with the umbrella 1.3 patch; which focusses on resolving outstanding issues with the game.

All the tracks have been faithfully reproduced using Laserscan technology, providing one of the most immersive and rewarding gameplay experiences in the sim racing bracket.

Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack
Credit: Kunos Simulazioni

The new DLC also includes 45 new liveries, 30 new licensed teams and 50 new real-world drivers and a new game mode, again themed on the Intercontinental GT Challenge series by Pirelli.

Eight, nine, 10 and 12-hour race weekends are now available to players, mirroring some of the real-life events.

Patch 1.3 addresses visual and physics issues, with a number of new setup options added to existing car models and revised tyre behaviour.

Engine physics and driveability have been looked at too, making standing starts easier for drivers.

Priced at £12.49, the pack is now available for download on Steam.

