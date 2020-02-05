Two Cars for Rebellion at Spa and Le Mans

Rebellion Racing will be bringing back their second car to the FIA World Endurance Championship for the final two rounds of the season: 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

At the start of the season, the Swiss team had two entries in the LMP1 class, but dropped the second car due to financial reasons. However, they always intended on returning to two cars for the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The line-up of the full season #1 car remains the same, with Bruno Senna, Gustavo Menezes and Norman Nato staying behind the wheel for the blue-riband event. In the returning #3, only Nathanael Berthon has been retained from the roster that raced the car for the 4 Hours of Silverstone, with endurance veteran Romain Dumas and débutée Louis Delétraz taking the remaining two seats.

“I am extremely happy to be part of the REBELLION Racing team for Spa and Le Mans.” Porsche driver Dumas said. “When Alexandre Pesci told me about this opportunity a few months ago, I did not hesitate for a second. With my teammates and the R-13, we have a good card to play!”

Ahead of his WEC debut and first 24 Hours of Le Mans appearance, Delétraz has a lot to learn and prepare ahead of stepping into the Rebellion R-13 in April. Rebellion sourced the 22-year old Swiss driver at the WEC rookie test, impressed by his speed on track.

Credit: All Sport Promotion

Currently, Delétraz is racing with Charouz Racing System in FIA Formula 2, so his endurance racing will be adding another string of experience to his racing bow. With his focus on the 2020 F2 championship, Delétraz admitted that when the chance to race and potentially win in WEC became available without effecting his prior commitments he jumped at the chance.

“To make my endurance racing debut at the age of 22, with a prestigious Swiss team like rebellion, and in a car that has a chance of challenging for victory is extremely special and I thank Rebellion for giving me this opportunity and trusting in me.” Delétraz said in his personal press statement. “To race the car at Spa and the 24 Hours of Le Mans is simply amazing.

“For me, it’s a great driver line-up for my debut. Romain is the king of endurance and Nathanael has lots of experience.

“I’ve been racing for a number of years but I don’t have an endurance background. I’m confident I will have the speed in WEC but it will be a great help to have the other guys to give me some advice about the other requirements in LMP1 racing.

“We know that you don’t win an endurance race on speed alone. You have to be clever.”