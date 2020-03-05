62-Strong Grid for 2020 Le Mans Confirmed

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest have confirmed a 62-strong filed for the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, with six LMP1 cars, 24 LMP2, 11 LM GTE Pros and 20 LM GTE Am cars. There is also an LMP2 car confirmed for the notorious innovative car Garage 56 spot.
As has been the case since the birth of the LMP1 field, no one-off entries are in the class. Currently, the top class in the field is filled by the two championship Toyota Gazoo Racing cars, two Rebellion Racing entries – with the #3 returning to the grid after its solo performance at the 4 Hours of Silverstone – and the two Team LNT Ginettas.
Notably, the ByKolles Racing Team has not been confirmed in the Le Mans line-up, and sits second on the reserve entry list. The team have sat out of the LMP1 class in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season as they have been focusing on pulling together a hypercar to enter in the LMH class next season. They always had intentions to return to the grid for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and 24 Hours of Le Mans, as they confirmed last month, and were under the impression that they would be able to do so with no issues. It has come as a surprise to many that the ByKolles car is on the reserve list, and not the original entry.
LMP2 will be the biggest field on the grid, with the usual eight-strong class growing to contain 24 cars. Championship winners from European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP2 and LMP3 classes secured their guaranteed entry, and all join the LMP2 Le Mans grid. This sees IDEC Sport, EuroInternational (LMP3 in ELMS), Algrave Pro Racing, Rick Ware Racing and Nielsen Racing (LMP3 in ALMS) all get auto-allocations in the 24-strong class. Runners up in the LMP2 ELMS championship also get automatic entry to Le Mans, which is how G-Drive Racing will take their place on the grid.
Signatech Alpine, who receive an automatic entry for winning the race in LMP2 last year, decided to use their auto-entry for the all female Richard Mille Racing team of Tatiana Calderón, Sophia Flörsch and Katherine Legge. As the French team did not need the auto entry due to being a full-season competitor in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the decision was made to give the new ELMS team a chance to show their worth in the 24-hour endurance event.
Only one car comes from the American sports car series. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship receives one LMP2 auto-entry and one GTE Am auto-entry to Le Mans for their competitors. For the 2020 race, Cameron Cassels took the entry, and he will bring Performance Tech over from the states to compete in LMP2.
Nine additional cars have been accepted into the LMP2 class, including the innovative car Association SRT41 in Garage 56. Three disabled drivers; Takuma Aoki, Nigel Bailly and Snoussi Ben Moussa, will take their modified ORECA 07 racing in a team ran by quadruple amputee Frederic Sausset. Sausset competed in Le Mans himself during the 2016 rendition of the race.
All four LMP2 chassis will be racing during the blue-riband event as Rick Ware Racing bring the sole Riley MK 30 to the field. Most team will be running the ORECA 07 with Michelin tyres for the race.
The additional six cars coming to the LM GTE Pro class are all from the IMSA championship. Two Corvette Racing cars come across as usual, with the Corvette IMSA drivers returning behind the wheel after Mike Rockenfeller and Jan Magnussen drove the sole Corvette in the 6 Hours of COTA and will take it to the track for the 1,000 Miles of Sebring. Along with them, the two IMSA Porsche GT Team cars join the grid as they usually do. The sole Risi Competizione brings the Pro number up to eleven.
GTE Am sees a big growth along with LMP2 as the entry number climbs from eleven to twenty. The GTE winners of ELMS last year, Luzich Racing, take their auto-entry in the prestigious race along with second-placed Dempsey Proton Racing who will bring the #99 back to the Circuit de la Sarthe.
Michelin Le Mans Cup winners Kessel Racing and ALMS GT champions HubAuto Corsa were also awarded auto entries, along with Richard Heistand from IMSA, who will bring the JMW Motorsport into the Am class.
Outside of the full season WEC cars and the auto-entries in class, the other seven cars joining the grid are all Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, meaning the Italian outfit will have twelve cars to Porsche‘s five and Aston Martin‘s two. On sheer number of entries alone, the odds are in Ferrari’s favour to bring home the Le Mans Am crown.
Ten cars appear on the reserve entry list, and usually the top three cars manage to move onto the full grid. Spirit of Race, ByKolles and the second IDEC Sport have the best shot of making it onto the grid, but the chances of Jan Magnussen’s LMP2 entry (High Class Racing‘s second car) or Ben Hanley and Felix Rosenqvist‘s DragonSpeed LMP2 making it onto the grid are very low.
|No.
|Class
|Team
|Car
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|1
|LMP1
|Rebellion Racing
|R13-Gibson
|Gustavo Menezes
|Norman Nato
|Bruno Senna
|3
|LMP1
|Rebellion Racing
|R13-Gibson
|Romain Dumas
|Louis Deletraz
|Nathanael Berthon
|5
|LMP1
|Team LNT
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER
|Charlie Robertson
|TBA
|TBA
|6
|LMP1
|Team LNT
|Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER
|Mike Simpson
|Guy Smith
|Chris Dyson
|7
|LMP1
|Toyota GAZOO Racing
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|Mike Conway
|Kamui Kobayashi
|Jose Maria Lopez
|8
|LMP1
|Toyota GAZOO Racing
|Toyota TS050 Hybrid
|Sebastien Buemi
|Kazuki Nakajima
|Brendon Hartley
|11
|LMP2
|Eurointernational
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Adrien Tambay
|TBA
|TBA
|21
|LMP2
|DragonSpeed USA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Memo Rojas
|Pipo Derani
|Ryan Cullen
|22
|LMP2
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Phil Hanson
|Filipe Albuquerque
|Paul di Resta
|24
|LMP2
|Nielsen Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Colin Noble
|TBA
|TBA
|25
|LMP2
|Algarve Pro Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|John Falb
|Simon Trummer
|TBA
|26
|LMP2
|G-Drive Racing
|Aurus 01-Gibson
|Roman Rusinov
|TBA
|TBA
|28
|LMP2
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Paul Lafargue
|Paul-Loup Chatin
|Richard Bradley
|29
|LMP2
|Racing Team Nederland
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Giedo van der Garde
|Nyck de Vries
|Frits van Eerd
|30
|LMP2
|Duqueine Engineering
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Tristan Gommendy
|Jonathan Hirschi
|Konstantin Tereshchenko
|31
|LMP2
|Panis Racing
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Julien Canal
|Nico Jamin
|TBA
|32
|LMP2
|United Autosports
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Alex Brundle
|Will Owen
|Job van Uitert
|33
|LMP2
|High Class Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Kenta Yamashita
|Mark Patterson
|Anders Fjordbach
|34
|LMP2
|Inter Europol Competition
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Jakub Smiechowski
|Rene Binder
|TBA
|35
|LMP2
|Eurasia Motorsport
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Shane van Gisbergen
|Danial Gaunt
|Nobuya Yamanaka
|36
|LMP2
|Signatech Alpine Elf
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|Pierre Ragues
|Andre Negrao
|Thomas Laurent
|37
|LMP2
|Jackie Chan DC Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Roberto Gonzalez
|Antonio Felix da Costa
|Anthony Davidson
|38
|LMP2
|JOTA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Ho-Pin Tung
|Gabriel Aubry
|Will Stevens
|39
|LMP2
|Graff
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|James Allen
|Vincent Capillaire
|Vincent Capillaire
|42
|LMP2
|Cool Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Nicolas Lapierre
|Antonin Borga
|Alexandre Coigny
|43
|LMP2
|Thunderhead Carlin Racing
|Dallara P217-Gibson
|Jack Manchester
|Ben Barnicoat
|TBA
|47
|LMP2
|Cetilar Racing
|Dallara P217-Gibson
|Roberto Lacorte
|Giorgio Sernagiotto
|Andrea Belicchi
|48
|LMP2
|Performance Tech
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Cameron Cassels
|TBA
|TBA
|49
|LMP2
|Rick Ware Racing
|Riley Mk30-Gibson
|Cody Ware
|TBA
|TBA
|50
|LMP2
|Richard Mille Racing Alpine
|Alpine A470-Gibson
|Katherine Legge
|Sophia Floersch
|Tatiana Calderon
|84
|LMP2
|Association SRT41
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Takuma Aoki
|Snoussi Ben Moussa
|Nigel Bailly
|51
|LM GTE Pro
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|James Calado
|Alessandro Pier Guidi
|Daniel Serra
|63
|LM GTE Pro
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette C8.R
|Jordan Taylor
|Antonio Garcia
|Nicky Catsburg
|64
|LM GTE Pro
|Corvette Racing
|Corvette C8.R
|Oliver Gavin
|Tommy Milner
|Marcel Fassler
|71
|LM GTE Pro
|AF Core
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Davide Rigon
|Miguel Molina
|Sam Bird
|89
|LM GTE Pro
|Risi Competizione
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Sebastien Bourdais
|Olivier Pla
|TBA
|91
|LM GTE Pro
|Porsche GT Team
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Gianmaria Bruni
|Richard Lietz
|Frederic Makowiecki
|92
|LM GTE Pro
|Porsche GT Team
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Michael Christensen
|Kevin Estre
|Laurens Vanthoor
|93
|LM GTE Pro
|Porsche GT Team
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Nick Tandy
|Earl Bamber
|Matt Campbell
|94
|LM GTE Pro
|Porsche GT Team
|Porsche 911 RSR-19
|Patrick Pilet
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Julien Andlauer
|95
|LM GTE Pro
|Aston Martin Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Nicki Thiim
|Marco Sorensen
|Richard Westbrook
|97
|LM GTE Pro
|Aston Martin Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Alex Lynn
|Maxime Martin
|Harry Tincknell
|52
|LM GTE Am
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Christoph Ulrich
|Steffen Gorig
|Alexander West
|54
|LM GTE Am
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Giancarlo Fisichella
|Francesco Castellacci
|Thomas Flohr
|56
|LM GTE Am
|Team Project 1
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Laurents Horr
|Matteo Cairoli
|Egidio Perfetti
|57
|LM GTE Am
|Team Project 1
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Ben Keating
|Jeroen Bleekemolen
|Felipe Fraga
|61
|LM GTE Am
|Luzich Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Francesco Piovanetti
|TBA
|TBA
|62
|LM GTE Am
|Red River Sport
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Johnny Mowlem
|Bonamy Grimes
|Charlie Hollings
|65
|LM GTE Am
|WeatherTech Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Cooper MacNeil
|TBA
|TBA
|70
|LM GTE Am
|MR Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Motoaki Ishikawa
|Olivier Beretta
|Kei Cozzolino
|74
|LM GTE Am
|Kessel Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Nicola Cadei
|TBA
|TBA
|77
|LM GTE Am
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Christian Ried
|Riccardo Pera
|TBA
|80
|LM GTE Am
|HubAuto Corsa
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Morris Chen
|Tim Slade
|Marcos Gomes
|81
|LM GTE Am
|GEAR Racing
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Christina Nielsen
|TBA
|TBA
|83
|LM GTE Am
|AF Corse
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Francois Perrodo
|Emmanuel Collard
|Nicklas Nielsen
|85
|LM GTE Am
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Rahel Frey
|Manuela Gostner
|Michelle Gatting
|86
|LM GTE Am
|Gulf Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Michael Wainwright
|Ben Barker
|Andrew Watson
|87
|LM GTE Am
|JMW Motorsport
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Richard Heistand
|TBA
|TBA
|88
|LM GTE Am
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Thomas Preining
|TBA
|TBA
|90
|LM GTE Am
|TF Sport
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Salih Yoluc
|Charlie Eastwood
|Jonathan Adam
|98
|LM GTE Am
|Aston Martin Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Paul Dalla Lana
|Darren Turner
|Ross Gunn
|99
|LM GTE Am
|Dempsey-Proton Racing
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Pat Long
|TBA
|TBA
Reserve Entry List (Priority Order)
|No.
|Class
|Team
|Car
|Driver 1
|Driver 2
|Driver 3
|55
|LM GTE Am
|Spirit of Race
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Duncan Cameron
|Matt Griffin
|Aaron Scott
|4
|LMP1
|ByKolles Racing Team
|ENSO CLM P1/01-Gibson
|Tom Dillmann
|TBA
|TBA
|17
|LMP2
|IDEC Sport
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Patrice Lafargue
|TBA
|TBA
|20
|LMP2
|High Class Racing
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Jan Magnussen
|TBA
|TBA
|78
|LM GTE Am
|Proton Competition
|Porsche 911 RSR
|Dennis Olsen
|TBA
|TBA
|27
|LMP2
|DragonSpeed USA
|Oreca 07-Gibson
|Ben Hanley
|Henrik Hedman
|Felix Rosenqvist
|60
|LM GTE Am
|Iron Lynx
|Ferrari 488 GTE Evo
|Sergio Pianezzola
|Andrea Piccini
|Claudio Schiavoni
|23
|LMP2
|Inter Europol Competition
|Ligier JS P217-Gibson
|Nigel Moore
|TBA
|TBA
|89
|LM GTE Am
|Team Project 1
|Porsche 911 RSR
|David Kolkmann
|TBA
|TBA
|96
|LM GTE Am
|D’station Racing
|Aston Martin Vantage
|Tomonobu Fujii
|Satoshi Hoshino
|TBA