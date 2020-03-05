62-Strong Grid for 2020 Le Mans Confirmed

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest have confirmed a 62-strong filed for the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, with six LMP1 cars, 24 LMP2, 11 LM GTE Pros and 20 LM GTE Am cars. There is also an LMP2 car confirmed for the notorious innovative car Garage 56 spot.

As has been the case since the birth of the LMP1 field, no one-off entries are in the class. Currently, the top class in the field is filled by the two championship Toyota Gazoo Racing cars, two Rebellion Racing entries – with the #3 returning to the grid after its solo performance at the 4 Hours of Silverstone – and the two Team LNT Ginettas.

Notably, the ByKolles Racing Team has not been confirmed in the Le Mans line-up, and sits second on the reserve entry list. The team have sat out of the LMP1 class in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season as they have been focusing on pulling together a hypercar to enter in the LMH class next season. They always had intentions to return to the grid for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and 24 Hours of Le Mans, as they confirmed last month, and were under the impression that they would be able to do so with no issues. It has come as a surprise to many that the ByKolles car is on the reserve list, and not the original entry.

Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

LMP2 will be the biggest field on the grid, with the usual eight-strong class growing to contain 24 cars. Championship winners from European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP2 and LMP3 classes secured their guaranteed entry, and all join the LMP2 Le Mans grid. This sees IDEC Sport, EuroInternational (LMP3 in ELMS), Algrave Pro Racing, Rick Ware Racing and Nielsen Racing (LMP3 in ALMS) all get auto-allocations in the 24-strong class. Runners up in the LMP2 ELMS championship also get automatic entry to Le Mans, which is how G-Drive Racing will take their place on the grid.

Signatech Alpine, who receive an automatic entry for winning the race in LMP2 last year, decided to use their auto-entry for the all female Richard Mille Racing team of Tatiana Calderón, Sophia Flörsch and Katherine Legge. As the French team did not need the auto entry due to being a full-season competitor in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the decision was made to give the new ELMS team a chance to show their worth in the 24-hour endurance event.

Only one car comes from the American sports car series. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship receives one LMP2 auto-entry and one GTE Am auto-entry to Le Mans for their competitors. For the 2020 race, Cameron Cassels took the entry, and he will bring Performance Tech over from the states to compete in LMP2.

Nine additional cars have been accepted into the LMP2 class, including the innovative car Association SRT41 in Garage 56. Three disabled drivers; Takuma Aoki, Nigel Bailly and Snoussi Ben Moussa, will take their modified ORECA 07 racing in a team ran by quadruple amputee Frederic Sausset. Sausset competed in Le Mans himself during the 2016 rendition of the race.

All four LMP2 chassis will be racing during the blue-riband event as Rick Ware Racing bring the sole Riley MK 30 to the field. Most team will be running the ORECA 07 with Michelin tyres for the race.

Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The additional six cars coming to the LM GTE Pro class are all from the IMSA championship. Two Corvette Racing cars come across as usual, with the Corvette IMSA drivers returning behind the wheel after Mike Rockenfeller and Jan Magnussen drove the sole Corvette in the 6 Hours of COTA and will take it to the track for the 1,000 Miles of Sebring. Along with them, the two IMSA Porsche GT Team cars join the grid as they usually do. The sole Risi Competizione brings the Pro number up to eleven.

Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

GTE Am sees a big growth along with LMP2 as the entry number climbs from eleven to twenty. The GTE winners of ELMS last year, Luzich Racing, take their auto-entry in the prestigious race along with second-placed Dempsey Proton Racing who will bring the #99 back to the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Michelin Le Mans Cup winners Kessel Racing and ALMS GT champions HubAuto Corsa were also awarded auto entries, along with Richard Heistand from IMSA, who will bring the JMW Motorsport into the Am class.

Outside of the full season WEC cars and the auto-entries in class, the other seven cars joining the grid are all Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, meaning the Italian outfit will have twelve cars to Porsche‘s five and Aston Martin‘s two. On sheer number of entries alone, the odds are in Ferrari’s favour to bring home the Le Mans Am crown.

Ten cars appear on the reserve entry list, and usually the top three cars manage to move onto the full grid. Spirit of Race, ByKolles and the second IDEC Sport have the best shot of making it onto the grid, but the chances of Jan Magnussen’s LMP2 entry (High Class Racing‘s second car) or Ben Hanley and Felix Rosenqvist‘s DragonSpeed LMP2 making it onto the grid are very low.

No. Class Team Car Driver 1 Driver 2 Driver 3 1 LMP1 Rebellion Racing R13-Gibson Gustavo Menezes Norman Nato Bruno Senna 3 LMP1 Rebellion Racing R13-Gibson Romain Dumas Louis Deletraz Nathanael Berthon 5 LMP1 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER Charlie Robertson TBA TBA 6 LMP1 Team LNT Ginetta G60-LT-P1-AER Mike Simpson Guy Smith Chris Dyson 7 LMP1 Toyota GAZOO Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid Mike Conway Kamui Kobayashi Jose Maria Lopez 8 LMP1 Toyota GAZOO Racing Toyota TS050 Hybrid Sebastien Buemi Kazuki Nakajima Brendon Hartley 11 LMP2 Eurointernational Ligier JS P217-Gibson Adrien Tambay TBA TBA 21 LMP2 DragonSpeed USA Oreca 07-Gibson Memo Rojas Pipo Derani Ryan Cullen 22 LMP2 United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson Phil Hanson Filipe Albuquerque Paul di Resta 24 LMP2 Nielsen Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Colin Noble TBA TBA 25 LMP2 Algarve Pro Racing Oreca 07-Gibson John Falb Simon Trummer TBA 26 LMP2 G-Drive Racing Aurus 01-Gibson Roman Rusinov TBA TBA 28 LMP2 IDEC Sport Oreca 07-Gibson Paul Lafargue Paul-Loup Chatin Richard Bradley 29 LMP2 Racing Team Nederland Oreca 07-Gibson Giedo van der Garde Nyck de Vries Frits van Eerd 30 LMP2 Duqueine Engineering Oreca 07-Gibson Tristan Gommendy Jonathan Hirschi Konstantin Tereshchenko 31 LMP2 Panis Racing Ligier JS P217-Gibson Julien Canal Nico Jamin TBA 32 LMP2 United Autosports Oreca 07-Gibson Alex Brundle Will Owen Job van Uitert 33 LMP2 High Class Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Kenta Yamashita Mark Patterson Anders Fjordbach 34 LMP2 Inter Europol Competition Ligier JS P217-Gibson Jakub Smiechowski Rene Binder TBA 35 LMP2 Eurasia Motorsport Ligier JS P217-Gibson Shane van Gisbergen Danial Gaunt Nobuya Yamanaka 36 LMP2 Signatech Alpine Elf Alpine A470-Gibson Pierre Ragues Andre Negrao Thomas Laurent 37 LMP2 Jackie Chan DC Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Roberto Gonzalez Antonio Felix da Costa Anthony Davidson 38 LMP2 JOTA Oreca 07-Gibson Ho-Pin Tung Gabriel Aubry Will Stevens 39 LMP2 Graff Oreca 07-Gibson James Allen Vincent Capillaire Vincent Capillaire 42 LMP2 Cool Racing Oreca 07-Gibson Nicolas Lapierre Antonin Borga Alexandre Coigny 43 LMP2 Thunderhead Carlin Racing Dallara P217-Gibson Jack Manchester Ben Barnicoat TBA 47 LMP2 Cetilar Racing Dallara P217-Gibson Roberto Lacorte Giorgio Sernagiotto Andrea Belicchi 48 LMP2 Performance Tech Oreca 07-Gibson Cameron Cassels TBA TBA 49 LMP2 Rick Ware Racing Riley Mk30-Gibson Cody Ware TBA TBA 50 LMP2 Richard Mille Racing Alpine Alpine A470-Gibson Katherine Legge Sophia Floersch Tatiana Calderon 84 LMP2 Association SRT41 Oreca 07-Gibson Takuma Aoki Snoussi Ben Moussa Nigel Bailly 51 LM GTE Pro AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo James Calado Alessandro Pier Guidi Daniel Serra 63 LM GTE Pro Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R Jordan Taylor Antonio Garcia Nicky Catsburg 64 LM GTE Pro Corvette Racing Corvette C8.R Oliver Gavin Tommy Milner Marcel Fassler 71 LM GTE Pro AF Core Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Davide Rigon Miguel Molina Sam Bird 89 LM GTE Pro Risi Competizione Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Sebastien Bourdais Olivier Pla TBA 91 LM GTE Pro Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Gianmaria Bruni Richard Lietz Frederic Makowiecki 92 LM GTE Pro Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Michael Christensen Kevin Estre Laurens Vanthoor 93 LM GTE Pro Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Nick Tandy Earl Bamber Matt Campbell 94 LM GTE Pro Porsche GT Team Porsche 911 RSR-19 Patrick Pilet Mathieu Jaminet Julien Andlauer 95 LM GTE Pro Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage Nicki Thiim Marco Sorensen Richard Westbrook 97 LM GTE Pro Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage Alex Lynn Maxime Martin Harry Tincknell 52 LM GTE Am AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Christoph Ulrich Steffen Gorig Alexander West 54 LM GTE Am AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Giancarlo Fisichella Francesco Castellacci Thomas Flohr 56 LM GTE Am Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR Laurents Horr Matteo Cairoli Egidio Perfetti 57 LM GTE Am Team Project 1 Porsche 911 RSR Ben Keating Jeroen Bleekemolen Felipe Fraga 61 LM GTE Am Luzich Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Francesco Piovanetti TBA TBA 62 LM GTE Am Red River Sport Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Johnny Mowlem Bonamy Grimes Charlie Hollings 65 LM GTE Am WeatherTech Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Cooper MacNeil TBA TBA 70 LM GTE Am MR Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Motoaki Ishikawa Olivier Beretta Kei Cozzolino 74 LM GTE Am Kessel Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Nicola Cadei TBA TBA 77 LM GTE Am Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR Christian Ried Riccardo Pera TBA 80 LM GTE Am HubAuto Corsa Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Morris Chen Tim Slade Marcos Gomes 81 LM GTE Am GEAR Racing Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Christina Nielsen TBA TBA 83 LM GTE Am AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Francois Perrodo Emmanuel Collard Nicklas Nielsen 85 LM GTE Am Iron Lynx Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Rahel Frey Manuela Gostner Michelle Gatting 86 LM GTE Am Gulf Racing Porsche 911 RSR Michael Wainwright Ben Barker Andrew Watson 87 LM GTE Am JMW Motorsport Ferrari 488 GTE Evo Richard Heistand TBA TBA 88 LM GTE Am Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR Thomas Preining TBA TBA 90 LM GTE Am TF Sport Aston Martin Vantage Salih Yoluc Charlie Eastwood Jonathan Adam 98 LM GTE Am Aston Martin Racing Aston Martin Vantage Paul Dalla Lana Darren Turner Ross Gunn 99 LM GTE Am Dempsey-Proton Racing Porsche 911 RSR Pat Long TBA TBA

Reserve Entry List (Priority Order)