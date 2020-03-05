24 Hours of Le MansFIA WEC

62-Strong Grid for 2020 Le Mans Confirmed

by Alice Holloway
2019 24 Hours of Le Mans grid starting the race
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The Automobile Club de l’Ouest have confirmed a 62-strong filed for the 2020 24 Hours of Le Mans, with six LMP1 cars, 24 LMP2, 11 LM GTE Pros and 20 LM GTE Am cars. There is also an LMP2 car confirmed for the notorious innovative car Garage 56 spot.

As has been the case since the birth of the LMP1 field, no one-off entries are in the class. Currently, the top class in the field is filled by the two championship Toyota Gazoo Racing cars, two Rebellion Racing entries – with the #3 returning to the grid after its solo performance at the 4 Hours of Silverstone – and the two Team LNT Ginettas.

Notably, the ByKolles Racing Team has not been confirmed in the Le Mans line-up, and sits second on the reserve entry list. The team have sat out of the LMP1 class in the FIA World Endurance Championship this season as they have been focusing on pulling together a hypercar to enter in the LMH class next season. They always had intentions to return to the grid for the 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps and 24 Hours of Le Mans, as they confirmed last month, and were under the impression that they would be able to do so with no issues. It has come as a surprise to many that the ByKolles car is on the reserve list, and not the original entry.

#36 Singatech Alpine on track at 24 Hours of Le Mans, 2019 (LMP2 winning car)
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

LMP2 will be the biggest field on the grid, with the usual eight-strong class growing to contain 24 cars. Championship winners from European Le Mans Series and the Asian Le Mans Series in the LMP2 and LMP3 classes secured their guaranteed entry, and all join the LMP2 Le Mans grid. This sees IDEC Sport, EuroInternational (LMP3 in ELMS), Algrave Pro Racing, Rick Ware Racing and Nielsen Racing (LMP3 in ALMS) all get auto-allocations in the 24-strong class. Runners up in the LMP2 ELMS championship also get automatic entry to Le Mans, which is how G-Drive Racing will take their place on the grid.

Signatech Alpine, who receive an automatic entry for winning the race in LMP2 last year, decided to use their auto-entry for the all female Richard Mille Racing team of Tatiana CalderónSophia Flörsch and Katherine Legge. As the French team did not need the auto entry due to being a full-season competitor in the FIA World Endurance Championship, the decision was made to give the new ELMS team a chance to show their worth in the 24-hour endurance event.

Only one car comes from the American sports car series. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship receives one LMP2 auto-entry and one GTE Am auto-entry to Le Mans for their competitors. For the 2020 race, Cameron Cassels took the entry, and he will bring Performance Tech over from the states to compete in LMP2.

Nine additional cars have been accepted into the LMP2 class, including the innovative car  Association SRT41 in Garage 56. Three disabled drivers; Takuma AokiNigel Bailly and Snoussi Ben Moussa, will take their modified ORECA 07 racing in a team ran by quadruple amputee Frederic Sausset. Sausset competed in Le Mans himself during the 2016 rendition of the race.

All four LMP2 chassis will be racing during the blue-riband event as Rick Ware Racing bring the sole Riley MK 30 to the field. Most team will be running the ORECA 07 with Michelin tyres for the race.

#63 Corvette Racing on track at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

The additional six cars coming to the LM GTE Pro class are all from the IMSA championship. Two Corvette Racing cars come across as usual, with the Corvette IMSA drivers returning behind the wheel after Mike Rockenfeller and Jan Magnussen drove the sole Corvette in the 6 Hours of COTA and will take it to the track for the 1,000 Miles of Sebring. Along with them, the two IMSA Porsche GT Team cars join the grid as they usually do. The sole Risi Competizione brings the Pro number up to eleven.

#56 Team Project 1 and #90 TF Sport battling on track at the 2019 24 Hours of Le Mans
Credit: FIA World Endurance Championship

GTE Am sees a big growth along with LMP2 as the entry number climbs from eleven to twenty. The GTE winners of ELMS last year, Luzich Racing, take their auto-entry in the prestigious race along with second-placed Dempsey Proton Racing who will bring the #99 back to the Circuit de la Sarthe.

Michelin Le Mans Cup winners Kessel Racing and ALMS GT champions HubAuto Corsa were also awarded auto entries, along with Richard Heistand from IMSA, who will bring the JMW Motorsport into the Am class.

Outside of the full season WEC cars and the auto-entries in class, the other seven cars joining the grid are all Ferrari 488 GTE Evos, meaning the Italian outfit will have twelve cars to Porsche‘s five and Aston Martin‘s two. On sheer number of entries alone, the odds are in Ferrari’s favour to bring home the Le Mans Am crown.

Ten cars appear on the reserve entry list, and usually the top three cars manage to move onto the full grid. Spirit of Race, ByKolles and the second IDEC Sport have the best shot of making it onto the grid, but the chances of Jan Magnussen’s LMP2 entry (High Class Racing‘s second car) or Ben Hanley and Felix Rosenqvist‘s DragonSpeed LMP2 making it onto the grid are very low.

No.ClassTeamCarDriver 1Driver 2Driver 3
1LMP1Rebellion RacingR13-GibsonGustavo MenezesNorman NatoBruno Senna
3LMP1Rebellion RacingR13-GibsonRomain DumasLouis DeletrazNathanael Berthon
5LMP1Team LNTGinetta G60-LT-P1-AERCharlie RobertsonTBATBA
6LMP1Team LNTGinetta G60-LT-P1-AERMike SimpsonGuy SmithChris Dyson
7LMP1Toyota GAZOO RacingToyota TS050 HybridMike ConwayKamui KobayashiJose Maria Lopez
8LMP1Toyota GAZOO RacingToyota TS050 HybridSebastien BuemiKazuki NakajimaBrendon Hartley
11LMP2EurointernationalLigier JS P217-Gibson Adrien TambayTBATBA
21LMP2DragonSpeed USAOreca 07-GibsonMemo RojasPipo DeraniRyan Cullen
22LMP2United AutosportsOreca 07-GibsonPhil HansonFilipe AlbuquerquePaul di Resta
24LMP2Nielsen RacingOreca 07-GibsonColin NobleTBATBA
25LMP2Algarve Pro RacingOreca 07-GibsonJohn FalbSimon TrummerTBA
26LMP2G-Drive RacingAurus 01-GibsonRoman RusinovTBATBA
28LMP2IDEC SportOreca 07-GibsonPaul LafarguePaul-Loup ChatinRichard Bradley
29LMP2Racing Team NederlandOreca 07-GibsonGiedo van der GardeNyck de VriesFrits van Eerd
30LMP2Duqueine EngineeringOreca 07-GibsonTristan GommendyJonathan HirschiKonstantin Tereshchenko
31LMP2Panis RacingLigier JS P217-GibsonJulien CanalNico JaminTBA
32LMP2United AutosportsOreca 07-GibsonAlex BrundleWill OwenJob van Uitert
33LMP2High Class RacingOreca 07-GibsonKenta YamashitaMark PattersonAnders Fjordbach
34LMP2Inter Europol CompetitionLigier JS P217-GibsonJakub SmiechowskiRene BinderTBA
35LMP2Eurasia MotorsportLigier JS P217-GibsonShane van GisbergenDanial GauntNobuya Yamanaka
36LMP2Signatech Alpine ElfAlpine A470-GibsonPierre RaguesAndre NegraoThomas Laurent
37LMP2Jackie Chan DC RacingOreca 07-GibsonRoberto GonzalezAntonio Felix da CostaAnthony Davidson
38LMP2JOTAOreca 07-GibsonHo-Pin TungGabriel AubryWill Stevens
39LMP2GraffOreca 07-GibsonJames AllenVincent CapillaireVincent Capillaire
42LMP2Cool RacingOreca 07-GibsonNicolas LapierreAntonin BorgaAlexandre Coigny
43LMP2Thunderhead Carlin RacingDallara P217-GibsonJack ManchesterBen BarnicoatTBA
47LMP2Cetilar RacingDallara P217-GibsonRoberto LacorteGiorgio SernagiottoAndrea Belicchi
48LMP2Performance TechOreca 07-GibsonCameron CasselsTBATBA
49LMP2Rick Ware RacingRiley Mk30-GibsonCody WareTBATBA
50LMP2Richard Mille Racing AlpineAlpine A470-GibsonKatherine LeggeSophia FloerschTatiana Calderon
84LMP2Association SRT41Oreca 07-GibsonTakuma AokiSnoussi Ben MoussaNigel Bailly
51LM GTE ProAF CorseFerrari 488 GTE EvoJames CaladoAlessandro Pier GuidiDaniel Serra
63LM GTE ProCorvette RacingCorvette C8.RJordan TaylorAntonio GarciaNicky Catsburg
64LM GTE ProCorvette RacingCorvette C8.ROliver GavinTommy MilnerMarcel Fassler
71LM GTE ProAF CoreFerrari 488 GTE EvoDavide RigonMiguel MolinaSam Bird
89LM GTE ProRisi CompetizioneFerrari 488 GTE EvoSebastien BourdaisOlivier PlaTBA
91LM GTE ProPorsche GT TeamPorsche 911 RSR-19Gianmaria BruniRichard LietzFrederic Makowiecki
92LM GTE ProPorsche GT TeamPorsche 911 RSR-19Michael ChristensenKevin EstreLaurens Vanthoor
93LM GTE ProPorsche GT TeamPorsche 911 RSR-19Nick TandyEarl BamberMatt Campbell
94LM GTE ProPorsche GT TeamPorsche 911 RSR-19Patrick PiletMathieu JaminetJulien Andlauer
95LM GTE ProAston Martin RacingAston Martin VantageNicki ThiimMarco SorensenRichard Westbrook
97LM GTE ProAston Martin RacingAston Martin VantageAlex LynnMaxime MartinHarry Tincknell
52LM GTE AmAF CorseFerrari 488 GTE EvoChristoph UlrichSteffen GorigAlexander West
54LM GTE AmAF CorseFerrari 488 GTE EvoGiancarlo FisichellaFrancesco CastellacciThomas Flohr
56LM GTE AmTeam Project 1Porsche 911 RSRLaurents HorrMatteo CairoliEgidio Perfetti
57LM GTE AmTeam Project 1Porsche 911 RSRBen KeatingJeroen BleekemolenFelipe Fraga
61LM GTE AmLuzich RacingFerrari 488 GTE EvoFrancesco PiovanettiTBATBA
62LM GTE AmRed River SportFerrari 488 GTE EvoJohnny MowlemBonamy GrimesCharlie Hollings
65LM GTE AmWeatherTech RacingFerrari 488 GTE EvoCooper MacNeilTBATBA
70LM GTE AmMR RacingFerrari 488 GTE EvoMotoaki IshikawaOlivier BerettaKei Cozzolino
74LM GTE AmKessel RacingFerrari 488 GTE EvoNicola CadeiTBATBA
77LM GTE AmDempsey-Proton RacingPorsche 911 RSRChristian RiedRiccardo PeraTBA
80LM GTE AmHubAuto CorsaFerrari 488 GTE EvoMorris ChenTim SladeMarcos Gomes
81LM GTE AmGEAR RacingFerrari 488 GTE EvoChristina NielsenTBATBA
83LM GTE AmAF CorseFerrari 488 GTE EvoFrancois PerrodoEmmanuel CollardNicklas Nielsen
85LM GTE AmIron LynxFerrari 488 GTE EvoRahel FreyManuela GostnerMichelle Gatting
86LM GTE AmGulf RacingPorsche 911 RSRMichael WainwrightBen BarkerAndrew Watson
87LM GTE AmJMW MotorsportFerrari 488 GTE EvoRichard HeistandTBATBA
88LM GTE AmDempsey-Proton RacingPorsche 911 RSRThomas PreiningTBATBA
90LM GTE AmTF SportAston Martin VantageSalih YolucCharlie EastwoodJonathan Adam
98LM GTE AmAston Martin RacingAston Martin VantagePaul Dalla LanaDarren TurnerRoss Gunn
99LM GTE AmDempsey-Proton RacingPorsche 911 RSRPat LongTBATBA

Reserve Entry List (Priority Order)

No.ClassTeamCarDriver 1Driver 2Driver 3
55LM GTE AmSpirit of RaceFerrari 488 GTE EvoDuncan CameronMatt GriffinAaron Scott
4LMP1ByKolles Racing TeamENSO CLM P1/01-GibsonTom DillmannTBATBA
17LMP2IDEC SportOreca 07-GibsonPatrice LafargueTBATBA
20LMP2High Class RacingOreca 07-GibsonJan MagnussenTBATBA
78LM GTE AmProton CompetitionPorsche 911 RSRDennis OlsenTBATBA
27LMP2DragonSpeed USAOreca 07-GibsonBen HanleyHenrik HedmanFelix Rosenqvist
60LM GTE AmIron LynxFerrari 488 GTE EvoSergio PianezzolaAndrea PicciniClaudio Schiavoni
23LMP2Inter Europol CompetitionLigier JS P217-GibsonNigel MooreTBATBA
89LM GTE AmTeam Project 1Porsche 911 RSRDavid KolkmannTBATBA
96LM GTE AmD’station RacingAston Martin VantageTomonobu FujiiSatoshi HoshinoTBA
