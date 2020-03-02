Beechdean AMR Announces Two-car British GT Assault

Former Champions Beechdean AMR has announced that it will enter a two-car GT3 entry for their assault on the 2020 Intelligent Money British GT Championship.

The Aston Martin squad has been a regular winning presence in the championship for over a decade now but this is the first time the team has entered two-car entry in the top class.

Beechdean boss and two-time British GT Champion Andrew Howard returns for the full season and he’ll be partnered by Aston Martin works driver and 2015 British GT4 champion Ross Gunn.

The duo are a very capable combination as Howard and Gunn finished third in the Le Mans Cup’s GT3 standings last season.

The other Vantage will consist of Jack Mitchell, who claimed the GT4 championship with Beechdean in 2018, and Frenchman Valentin Hasse-Clot.

Beechdean’s initial plan for the year was to run one car for Hasse-Clot, who impressed on several outings in the championship last year, and Alex Toth-Jones who will instead take part in a yet to be confirmed Beechdean programme this year.

Both Howard and Gunn are excited at the prospect of bringing their successful European partnership to the domestic scene.

“Ross and I have always worked well together so hopefully we can translate last season’s European success into a strong British GT campaign,” Howard said.

“It’s a championship we both enjoy competing in but this year is going to be the toughest yet with the entry list SRO has assembled.

“We have no pressure on us and it will be great to see how the ‘old guard’ (Andrew, not Ross…) compare against the incredible young talent in the championship.”