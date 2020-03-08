Black Falcon to field two cars for the GT World Challenge Europe

Black Falcon has committed two Mercedes AMG GT3s for the 2020 GT World Challenge Europe, with one car set to compete in the Pro class category and another to race in the Silver Cup.

In the Pro class Black Falcon entry, Maro Engel and Luca Stolz will race together in the Sprint Cup. After achieving second place in the overall standings in 2019, the pair will once again compete for the championship title aiming to go that one last step to the top.

For the Endurance Cup rounds, ex Bentley driver, Vincent Abril will be partnering them for the five rounds.

Credit: Black Falcon

For the Silver Cup, Black Falcon will utilise two different driver combinations during the season. In the Endurance Cup races Sergei Afanasiev, Patrick Assenheimer and Hubert Haupt will share the AMG GT3. Assenheimer and Haupt are the reigning vice champions in the Silver Cup classification of the Endurance Cup. Together with the new team colleague Afanasiev another title challenge is definitely on the cards.

For the first time Black Falcon will be running the Silver Cup car across all the Sprint events. Finlay Hutchinson will be driving in these events looking to gain more experience after his appearances last season. His teammate is yet to be announced.

“I am very pleased about the expansion of our GT World Challenge programme. Thanks to the strengthening of our partnership with AM Solutions we are even better situated than last year,” explained team principle, Sean Paul Breslin.

“At this point I would like to thank them for the trust they have placed in us. As a team we would like to demonstrate our competence in both disciplines, Sprint and Endurance, once again this season.

“With the necessary portion of racing luck we can once again fight for the championship in the disciplines and the overall standings and, for the first time, also challenge the overall standings in the Silver Cup. An exciting year with many challenges lies ahead of us, we are well prepared and are looking forward to the start of the season.“